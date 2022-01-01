  • Macco Simulations Announces Cancun For MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-28-2022 11:43 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Macco Simulations Announces Cancun For MSFS

    It has been a long time, but we are ecstatic to show you our latest airport: Cancun International Airport MMUN - Mexico.

    Why Cancun?

    As many of you know, our previous 2 airports have been in the United Kingdom, and were expecting another UK airport from us. From very early on, we have wanted to recreate Cancun Airport, and we hope it exceeds your expectations. American pilots will hopefully love flying here, along with European pilots on a long haul flight! It is truly an amazing approach and an amazing airport to fly into!

    Over the last 10 months, we have spent a lot of time researching and finding reference images. The satellite imagery within the simulator was horrible, with the runways being wonky, and the resolution being as bad as it could get. Therefore we opted to replace the satellite imagery with a better one. Almost 40% of the start of the project (half of 2021) was dedicated to sorting out the atrocious satellite imagery, and placing over 8 layers of ground textures to realistically replicate the real life airport.

    The airport has 4 terminals, all with very unique architecture, which made for some interesting modelling and texturing. Our reference imagery spanned over 10 years, and finding the most up-to-date was a struggle. But alas, we have faithfully recreated every part of the airport.

    The airport has passed through many testers, and every one of them stated it was our best work yet.

    This time around, we have opted to release the airport in a V1 full release state, unlike the releases of EGBB and EGCC as betas. The reason for this is that we found that releasing as a Beta means that the project drags, and takes longer than if we just get it fully complete. So unfortunately, we will no longer have frequent ‘Dev-Logs’ which many of you very much enjoyed. We will however, be listening to every single bit of feedback from the community, and will be updating the airport were necessary, so "Update-Logs" will be a thing.

    Features

    • Fully custom jetways
    • PBR materials used throughout, utilising 4k textures where appropriate
    • 8 layers of ground textures
    • Fully optimized LODs for best performance on PC and XBOX
    • Interior modelling for better pilot immersion
    • Custom lighting across the aprons
    • Custom static vehicles
    • Custom taxi signs

    Cancun will be released to the public in Early April 2022.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design eagle dynamics ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    ScottBotham

    FSX, Calculating Landing Speed?

    Thread Starter: ScottBotham

    Hello, Im using FSX, And I tried using the Honeywell FMC on some of my aircraft to calculate my landing speed however I dont think the Honeywell FMC...

    Last Post By: dlfrenchmd Today, 12:50 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    JK Retro: Supermarines

    Thread Starter: jankees

    Over the years, I've painted quite a few different versions of Supermarines finest, so here's a small overview: For the Spitfire Mk.1 in the WW II...

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 12:20 PM Go to last post
    adamb

    KAVX Catalina Airport

    Thread Starter: adamb

    MSFS Orbx Repaint - JK

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 12:05 PM Go to last post
    ulpilotrmh

    I might have screwed myself out of ever playing MSFS 2020

    Thread Starter: ulpilotrmh

    This is a confession from a dumb old man. In February I purchased MSFS 2020 Premium Deluxe Edition from Best Buy and had a senior moment and wound up...

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 11:17 AM Go to last post