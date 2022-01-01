Macco Simulations Announces Cancun For MSFS

It has been a long time, but we are ecstatic to show you our latest airport: Cancun International Airport MMUN - Mexico.

Why Cancun?

As many of you know, our previous 2 airports have been in the United Kingdom, and were expecting another UK airport from us. From very early on, we have wanted to recreate Cancun Airport, and we hope it exceeds your expectations. American pilots will hopefully love flying here, along with European pilots on a long haul flight! It is truly an amazing approach and an amazing airport to fly into!

Over the last 10 months, we have spent a lot of time researching and finding reference images. The satellite imagery within the simulator was horrible, with the runways being wonky, and the resolution being as bad as it could get. Therefore we opted to replace the satellite imagery with a better one. Almost 40% of the start of the project (half of 2021) was dedicated to sorting out the atrocious satellite imagery, and placing over 8 layers of ground textures to realistically replicate the real life airport.

The airport has 4 terminals, all with very unique architecture, which made for some interesting modelling and texturing. Our reference imagery spanned over 10 years, and finding the most up-to-date was a struggle. But alas, we have faithfully recreated every part of the airport.

The airport has passed through many testers, and every one of them stated it was our best work yet.

This time around, we have opted to release the airport in a V1 full release state, unlike the releases of EGBB and EGCC as betas. The reason for this is that we found that releasing as a Beta means that the project drags, and takes longer than if we just get it fully complete. So unfortunately, we will no longer have frequent ‘Dev-Logs’ which many of you very much enjoyed. We will however, be listening to every single bit of feedback from the community, and will be updating the airport were necessary, so "Update-Logs" will be a thing.

Features

Fully custom jetways

PBR materials used throughout, utilising 4k textures where appropriate

8 layers of ground textures

Fully optimized LODs for best performance on PC and XBOX

Interior modelling for better pilot immersion

Custom lighting across the aprons

Custom static vehicles

Custom taxi signs

Cancun will be released to the public in Early April 2022.

