Xometry Design Releases Victorville For MSFS

Xometry Design is proud to present their first ever scenery for Microsoft Flight Simulator: The iconic Victorville - Southern California Logistics Airport!

Get ready to fly to this 2,300-acre airfield located in the Southern California desert. Famously known for storing airliners from around the world, Victorville has become a crucial airfield for long-term storage in the aviation industry. During the beginning of the pandemic, Victorville was storing over 500 aircraft from airlines such as Qantas, British Airways, Qatar Airways, Southwest, Delta, and many more. Their talented MSFS developers created this unique conversion of the probably best-known aircraft boneyard in the world. There is a lot to discover!

Features

Detailed buildings

High resolution ground textures

Realistic wear, tar, cracks and stains

Over 150 accurately placed static aircraft and custom objects

Aircraft wrecks and disassembled aircraft parts

Accurately placed, realistic vegetation (3D grass, bushes and trees)

