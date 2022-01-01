  • Xometry Design Releases Victorville For MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-28-2022 11:26 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Xometry Design Releases Victorville For MSFS

    Xometry Design is proud to present their first ever scenery for Microsoft Flight Simulator: The iconic Victorville - Southern California Logistics Airport!

    Get ready to fly to this 2,300-acre airfield located in the Southern California desert. Famously known for storing airliners from around the world, Victorville has become a crucial airfield for long-term storage in the aviation industry. During the beginning of the pandemic, Victorville was storing over 500 aircraft from airlines such as Qantas, British Airways, Qatar Airways, Southwest, Delta, and many more. Their talented MSFS developers created this unique conversion of the probably best-known aircraft boneyard in the world. There is a lot to discover!

    Features

    • Detailed buildings
    • High resolution ground textures
    • Realistic wear, tar, cracks and stains
    • Over 150 accurately placed static aircraft and custom objects
    • Aircraft wrecks and disassembled aircraft parts
    • Accurately placed, realistic vegetation (3D grass, bushes and trees)

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design eagle dynamics ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    ScottBotham

    FSX, Calculating Landing Speed?

    Thread Starter: ScottBotham

    Hello, Im using FSX, And I tried using the Honeywell FMC on some of my aircraft to calculate my landing speed however I dont think the Honeywell FMC...

    Last Post By: dlfrenchmd Today, 12:50 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    JK Retro: Supermarines

    Thread Starter: jankees

    Over the years, I've painted quite a few different versions of Supermarines finest, so here's a small overview: For the Spitfire Mk.1 in the WW II...

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 12:20 PM Go to last post
    adamb

    KAVX Catalina Airport

    Thread Starter: adamb

    MSFS Orbx Repaint - JK

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 12:05 PM Go to last post
    ulpilotrmh

    I might have screwed myself out of ever playing MSFS 2020

    Thread Starter: ulpilotrmh

    This is a confession from a dumb old man. In February I purchased MSFS 2020 Premium Deluxe Edition from Best Buy and had a senior moment and wound up...

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 11:17 AM Go to last post