New France VFR Product: North-West VFR Airports MSFS

North-West VFR Airports MSFS is a pack bringing together in a single product 32 VFR airports and airfields located in the North-West of France including photo-realistic buildings, extremely detailed ground textures and markings, entire fleets of static flying club planes and reworked vegetation placed with the utmost precision.

This product includes all the airports and airfields already available in our "VFR FRANCE North-West" product for users wishing to acquire only the airports and airfields of this region.

Features

29 enhanced airports and airfields with photo-realistic 3D modeling for some of them.

3 large military airports added (not existing in MSFS) with photo-realistic ground texture.

Detailed ground textures and markings.

Realistic static flying club and jet airplanes on all the platforms.

Numerous animations and accurate details.

Vegetation reworked on the platform and its surroundings.

Realistic night lighting.

Photo-realistic areas reworked for 8 platforms including military surrounding areas (Angers, Belle-Ile, Dinard, Evreux, Landivisiau, Lorient, Saint-Nazaire and Vannes).

Compatible with all of our others product range.

SIA - VAC - IAC - APT - ARRDEP charts provided.

