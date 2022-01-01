  • RDShade Released For Prepar3D

    RDShade Released

    The ultimate shader and tweaking tool for Prepar3D! Customize your Prepar3D like never before, adjusting countless values to get your simulator to look even more realistic. Creating a preset and adjusting your shaders has never been easier with our live editing capabilities!

    Adjust your shaders, colours and tweaks while Prepar3D is running, no need to restart every time you make a change. Create presets and share them with the community! Improve your visuals and performance like never before with RDShade!

    Take control over your Prepar3D and make it as realistic and beautiful as possible. With our software you can adjust, restore, test everything to do with Prepar3D V4 and V5!

    Buy your copy of RDShade today!

    Source

