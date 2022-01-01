IndiaFoxtEcho Project Updates

Project updates, World Update VIII, Xbox, Marketplace and weapon models.

Let's start with the bad news first: the latest build of the F-35 is still causing problems with XBox (freeze, long loading times, CTDs). We believe this is due to the encryption process, but as of today the root cause of the problem has not been identified. We understand the frustration of XBox users and we are sorry for that... we'll keep on working on this.

Speaking of the F-35, we have been receiving several messages from users who are disappointed for having purchased it on the Marketplace and therefore and discovering that it has no weapons models. We hoped that our communications and the product description were clear, but, once again, please note that MARKETPLACE RELEASES HAVE NO WEAPON MODELS.

This is not our choice but it is a Marketplace rule dictated by Microsoft and it is strictly enforced by their test team.

For one, our carrier models have been REJECTED from the Marketplace as they included self-defence weapon models.

As for the lates MSFS build (1.24.5.0 "World Update VIII") we have tested our product (past and future) and they all seem to work as intended.

Speaking about our products:

F-35 LIGHTNING II - We are still not happy with the new "FCS" flight model and we will continue working on it. Also, we are introducing further improvements and features. Next update is planned for mid-April.

SUKHOI SU-31 - It is basically ready for release. We'd like to add some more LODs to the external model for better multiplayer frame rates and tweak a couple of minor details. It will be offered at a budget price.

M-346 MASTER - We have refrained from posting news on this project after the fatal accident of March 16th. The project is moving forward, albeit a little slower than we planned, and looking pretty good.

USS AMERICA and USS FORD CARRIERS - They have been rejected from the Microsoft Marketplace as the models depict self-defense weapon systems. We are evaluating the impact of their removal.

