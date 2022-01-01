  • IndiaFoxtEcho Project Updates

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-26-2022 02:20 PM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    IndiaFoxtEcho Project Updates

    Project updates, World Update VIII, Xbox, Marketplace and weapon models.

    Let's start with the bad news first: the latest build of the F-35 is still causing problems with XBox (freeze, long loading times, CTDs). We believe this is due to the encryption process, but as of today the root cause of the problem has not been identified. We understand the frustration of XBox users and we are sorry for that... we'll keep on working on this.

    Speaking of the F-35, we have been receiving several messages from users who are disappointed for having purchased it on the Marketplace and therefore and discovering that it has no weapons models. We hoped that our communications and the product description were clear, but, once again, please note that MARKETPLACE RELEASES HAVE NO WEAPON MODELS.

    This is not our choice but it is a Marketplace rule dictated by Microsoft and it is strictly enforced by their test team.

    For one, our carrier models have been REJECTED from the Marketplace as they included self-defence weapon models.

    As for the lates MSFS build (1.24.5.0 "World Update VIII") we have tested our product (past and future) and they all seem to work as intended.

    Speaking about our products:

    F-35 LIGHTNING II - We are still not happy with the new "FCS" flight model and we will continue working on it. Also, we are introducing further improvements and features. Next update is planned for mid-April.

    SUKHOI SU-31 - It is basically ready for release. We'd like to add some more LODs to the external model for better multiplayer frame rates and tweak a couple of minor details. It will be offered at a budget price.

    M-346 MASTER - We have refrained from posting news on this project after the fatal accident of March 16th. The project is moving forward, albeit a little slower than we planned, and looking pretty good.

    USS AMERICA and USS FORD CARRIERS - They have been rejected from the Microsoft Marketplace as the models depict self-defense weapon systems. We are evaluating the impact of their removal.

    Source
    Shop IndiaFoxtEcho at the FlightSim.Com Store, where the carriers ARE available as is the fully functional F-35.

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design eagle dynamics ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    ScottBotham

    FSX, Calculating Landing Speed?

    Thread Starter: ScottBotham

    Hello, Im using FSX, And I tried using the Honeywell FMC on some of my aircraft to calculate my landing speed however I dont think the Honeywell FMC...

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 03:30 PM Go to last post
    Dbl-J

    Parent in need of some help please...

    Thread Starter: Dbl-J

    So my son, who's 15, brilliant, loves flying... is always telling me that he "has to sit at the computer for this flight that takes 5 hours from pt....

    Last Post By: lnuss Today, 03:19 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    US Navy Goose

    Thread Starter: jankees

    first painting attempt: Clip_56 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk3368 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk3372 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr

    Last Post By: joaopaz Today, 02:58 PM Go to last post
    joaopaz

    Wayback Machine - Raised from the ashes

    Thread Starter: joaopaz

    Someone on the forum mentioned the Wayback Machine (https://web.archive.org/) at Archive.org (https://archive.org/) That was a great tip! I had...

    Last Post By: joaopaz Today, 01:33 PM Go to last post