UK2000 Releases John Wayne Airport For MSFS 2020

UK2000 Scenery announces the release of UK2000 John Wayne Airport (KSNA) 2022 for Microsoft Flight Sim (MSFS).

KSNA John Wayne airport is a commercial and general aviation airport that serves Orange County, California, and the Greater Los Angeles area. John Wayne Airport is the second-busiest airport in the Greater Los Angeles area. The airport is served by Southwest, American, United, Alaska, Spirit, Delta, Frontier, JetBlue and Air Canada.

This airport represents a leap forward in improved HD PBR materials and Level of Detail for UK2000. Hundreds of custom-made models and images accurately designed and placed, but more importantly done in an efficient fast performance way, so you don't end up with GBs of data slowing your PC down. It includes line markings with 'black' borders, just like must US airports have. ​ We've remodelled our GA aircraft library collection to have more details with PBR materials, plus new models like the C172, SR22, P51 and B-17 for the museum. There are many GA light aircraft placed around the airport, just like the real airport (will not clash with AI, so you get both). It also has many open hangars that you can start your flight from, complete with internal details.

The airside terminal is modelled with internal details, including passengers, seats, plants, vending machines and fast food outlets. There a 21 unique animated Jetways with high details to dock with your aircraft with, plus other animated models. Many other windows have Parallax effects to produce a fake internal effect. The "Helistream" building on the north side is also modelled with a landable surface The scenery utilises many of the new MSFS features, including the MSFS Vegetation system to populate the airfield with grass, trees and scrubs. Scenery also includes animated runway guard lights (wigwags), rotating radar and 21 amimated Jetways.

