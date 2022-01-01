  • UK2000 Releases John Wayne Airport For MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-25-2022 11:19 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    UK2000 Releases John Wayne Airport For MSFS 2020

    UK2000 Scenery announces the release of UK2000 John Wayne Airport (KSNA) 2022 for Microsoft Flight Sim (MSFS).

    KSNA John Wayne airport is a commercial and general aviation airport that serves Orange County, California, and the Greater Los Angeles area. John Wayne Airport is the second-busiest airport in the Greater Los Angeles area. The airport is served by Southwest, American, United, Alaska, Spirit, Delta, Frontier, JetBlue and Air Canada.

    This airport represents a leap forward in improved HD PBR materials and Level of Detail for UK2000. Hundreds of custom-made models and images accurately designed and placed, but more importantly done in an efficient fast performance way, so you don't end up with GBs of data slowing your PC down. It includes line markings with 'black' borders, just like must US airports have. ​ We've remodelled our GA aircraft library collection to have more details with PBR materials, plus new models like the C172, SR22, P51 and B-17 for the museum. There are many GA light aircraft placed around the airport, just like the real airport (will not clash with AI, so you get both). It also has many open hangars that you can start your flight from, complete with internal details.

    The airside terminal is modelled with internal details, including passengers, seats, plants, vending machines and fast food outlets. There a 21 unique animated Jetways with high details to dock with your aircraft with, plus other animated models. Many other windows have Parallax effects to produce a fake internal effect. The "Helistream" building on the north side is also modelled with a landable surface The scenery utilises many of the new MSFS features, including the MSFS Vegetation system to populate the airfield with grass, trees and scrubs. Scenery also includes animated runway guard lights (wigwags), rotating radar and 21 amimated Jetways.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    tiger1962

    Generic Aircraft in MSFS ATC

    Thread Starter: tiger1962

    This is no use for VATSIM or IVAO, but if you get a lot of “Generic” aircraft mentioned in MSFS ATC comms, you can actually re-name them by editing...

    Last Post By: dogdish Today, 10:32 AM Go to last post
    djp1701

    FSUIPC Installs but does not Show up in FSX or Communicate with FSC

    Thread Starter: djp1701

    I have a friend who is not tech saavy, but has been using Flight Simulator for more than 10 years. He recently got a new computer and has...

    Last Post By: Luke Today, 10:27 AM Go to last post
    peer01

    Randoms 22

    Thread Starter: peer01

    Here's another bunch from the past.... Plese click on the pics to enlarge:

    Last Post By: azzaro Today, 10:03 AM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Just Flight Previews PA-38 Tomahawk MSFS

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?23939-Just-Flight-Previews-PA-38-Tomahawk-MSFS

    Last Post By: neilfb Today, 09:32 AM Go to last post