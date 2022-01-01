Navigraph AIRAC Cycle 2203 Is Out

Staff Picks - LSGS Sion Airport

Looking for a new challenging airport to fly to? When flying for a Swedish Private Jet Charter Company one of my favorite destinations was Sion airport (LSGS) in the Swiss Alps, mainly because of the beautiful scenery and thrilling High Performance Departure over the mountains. Give it a try!

My name is Emma and I work as Growth Manager here at Navigraph. Before I started at Navigraph I flew the Beechcraft King Air 300 and 350 for a Swedish Private Jet Company based at NorrkA_ping airport (ESSP) in Sweden. During the winter season we regularly flew ski tourists to Sion Airport, beautifully located in the Swiss Alps. This was one of my favorite destinations due to the stunning approach and the excitement of the steep takeoff over the mountains. If you were lucky you could even squeeze in a day or two of skiing before leaving for the next destination.

The IFR approach and departure procedures are limited to flight crew holding a special authorization issued by the authorities due to the geographical situation of the Sion Airport that lies in mountainous terrain.

IGS RWY 25

Another interesting fact is that runway 25 uses an IGS (Instrument Guidance System) approach. The difference from a regular ILS approach is that the IGS does not line you up to land, in this case for the IGS RWY 25 the Localizer is offset by 6.5 degrees to the right for terrain reasons, which means that you break off left at the minima and continue for a final visual approach. Worth mentioning is also that the descent starts at 17'000 ft at MASAB at 27.3 DME (Distance Measuring Equipment) from LOC ISI with a 6 degree glide path(!) due to the high mountains on final.

Want To Try It Out?

If you want to try the High Performance Departure or IGS Approach, which is one of the most beautiful but also most challenging in IMC (Instrument Meteorological Conditions) in Europe, get your Navigraph Ultimate subscription on www.navigraph.com and start exploring!