  • Bluegrass And WestWind Airlines Great Australian Rally 2022

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-25-2022 10:43 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Bluegrass And WestWind Airlines Great Australian Rally 2022

    Bluegrass and WestWind Airlines are running the 21st annual Great Australian Air Rally in April.

    The rally consists of 10 daily legs. Flight information will be made available for FS2004, FSX, P3D and X-Plane, together with details to enable MSFS flights. Details of the flights and weather are provided so that anyone with a different simulator can make up their own flight plans.

    The rally will officially run from April 1st until May 1st. Flexibility in flight reporting throughout the rally period will be accepted.

    You may select any propeller driven aircraft of your choice which had a first flight before 1997, be it default, freeware or payware suited to your simulator.

    The event is not a race, each participant is asked to complete a simple test flight at their chosen cruise speed for their selected aircraft. Individual scores will then be calculated on the accuracy of matching target times set for each entry.

    Flight plans and test flight information for the rally have now been released.

    This will allow time to choose an aircraft and practise the test flight time to submit with registration details.

    For updates, further information and questions please visit www.bluegrassairlines.com and click on the GAAR link.

    1. Categories:
    2. FS2004,
    3. FSX,
    4. X-Plane,
    5. HN,
    6. Prepar3D,
    7. MSFS,
    8. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    tiger1962

    Generic Aircraft in MSFS ATC

    Thread Starter: tiger1962

    This is no use for VATSIM or IVAO, but if you get a lot of “Generic” aircraft mentioned in MSFS ATC comms, you can actually re-name them by editing...

    Last Post By: dogdish Today, 10:32 AM Go to last post
    djp1701

    FSUIPC Installs but does not Show up in FSX or Communicate with FSC

    Thread Starter: djp1701

    I have a friend who is not tech saavy, but has been using Flight Simulator for more than 10 years. He recently got a new computer and has...

    Last Post By: Luke Today, 10:27 AM Go to last post
    peer01

    Randoms 22

    Thread Starter: peer01

    Here's another bunch from the past.... Plese click on the pics to enlarge:

    Last Post By: azzaro Today, 10:03 AM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Just Flight Previews PA-38 Tomahawk MSFS

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?23939-Just-Flight-Previews-PA-38-Tomahawk-MSFS

    Last Post By: neilfb Today, 09:32 AM Go to last post