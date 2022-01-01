DC Designs Concorde Preview

DC Designs Concorde Preview By thecorporatepilotdad

DC Designs Concorde for Microsoft Flight Simulator. A more in-depth preview will be coming soon. This is for the upcoming release of the Concorde for MSFS which is soon to be released.

And yes, it WILL do Mach 2.

thecorporatepilotdad

Youtube channel

About The Author

This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.