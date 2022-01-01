  • MSFS 2020 World Update 8 Released

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-24-2022 04:45 PM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    MSFS 2020 World Update 8 Released

    Start exploring the coastal nooks of the Mediterranean and Atlantic, the heights of the Pyrenees, and legendary architecture of cities like Lisbon and Madrid with World Update VIII: Spain, Portugal, Gibraltar & Andorra. Fly over the Basilica of the Sagrada Familia to appreciate its architectural details, admire the innovation at the Aqueduct of Segovia and the richness of the City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia.

    In Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update VIII, this region has been enhanced with a variety of new, high resolution geographic improvements, including elevation data, photogrammetry, and aerial imagery for a stunning experience. This update includes four handcrafted airports, 99 custom points of interest (POIs), four bush trips, four new discovery flights, and five brand new landing challenges.

    World Update VIII: Spain, Portugal, Andorra & Gibraltar is available FREE to all owners of Microsoft Flight Simulator. Update your simulator, download World Update VIII, and take off to experience the treasures of this wonderful European realm from the heights! The sky is calling!

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    rjdahlen

    Finally My Turn

    Thread Starter: rjdahlen

    Up to now all my updating has worked flawlessly and I've only read about the problems others had. That all changed this morning with the new update....

    Last Post By: rjdahlen Today, 04:03 PM Go to last post
    ulpilotrmh

    I might have screwed myself out of ever playing MSFS 2020

    Thread Starter: ulpilotrmh

    This is a confession from a dumb old man. In February I purchased MSFS 2020 Premium Deluxe Edition from Best Buy and had a senior moment and wound up...

    Last Post By: ulpilotrmh Today, 03:28 PM Go to last post
    scott_295

    Interesting True Story about PanAm's Boeing 314 Clipper

    Thread Starter: scott_295

    From gcmap.com: In 1941, a Boeing 314 Clipper flying boat named California Clipper (registered NC-18602 and subsequently renamed Pacific Clipper)...

    Last Post By: CRJ_simpilot Today, 03:25 PM Go to last post
    peer01

    Randoms 22

    Thread Starter: peer01

    Here's another bunch from the past.... Plese click on the pics to enlarge:

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 03:22 PM Go to last post