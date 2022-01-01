Just Flight - Romantic Wings - Luftwaffe Jet Age for MSFS 2020

This Romantic Wings collection for Microsoft Flight Simulator provides five different variants of the Messerschmitt Me 262, four different variants of the Heinkel He 162, an upgraded version of Peenemünde airfield (EDCP), ships and other objects.

All the included aircraft have been built to represent their real-world WWII counterparts as closely as possible.

Me 262



Me 262 B1U1

Me 262 Lorin

Me 262 V083

Me 262 V555

Heinkel He 162

He 162 Spatz

He 162 Type C

He 162 Type D

He 162 A10

Peenemünde (EDCP)

Included in this pack is a modification of the existing MSFS rendition of Peenemünde airfield (EDCP). It extends playing capabilities by creating new parking spots (Mil Combat 152 and 174), three ships and many WWII objects such as cars, aircraft, V1 and V2 rockets and much more.

Ships And Other Objects

The main ships are the two cruisers 'Bismarck' and 'Prinz Eugen', as seen in the Baltic during the 'Rheinübung' exercise. They are escorted by a supply ship in the colors of the Hapag'.

Other objects include aircraft (Ju 87, Ar 193), trucks, cars, V1, V2/A4 (static and launching), Tiger tanks and much more.

