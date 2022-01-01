  • Just Flight - Romantic Wings - Luftwaffe Jet Age for MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-24-2022 01:30 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Just Flight - Romantic Wings - Luftwaffe Jet Age for MSFS 2020

    This Romantic Wings collection for Microsoft Flight Simulator provides five different variants of the Messerschmitt Me 262, four different variants of the Heinkel He 162, an upgraded version of Peenemünde airfield (EDCP), ships and other objects.

    All the included aircraft have been built to represent their real-world WWII counterparts as closely as possible.

    Just Flight - Romantic Wings - Luftwaffe Jet Age for MSFS 2020

    Me 262

    • Me 262
    • Me 262 B1U1
    • Me 262 Lorin
    • Me 262 V083
    • Me 262 V555

    Just Flight - Romantic Wings - Luftwaffe Jet Age for MSFS 2020

    Heinkel He 162

    • He 162 Spatz
    • He 162 Type C
    • He 162 Type D
    • He 162 A10

    Just Flight - Romantic Wings - Luftwaffe Jet Age for MSFS 2020

    Peenemünde (EDCP)

    Included in this pack is a modification of the existing MSFS rendition of Peenemünde airfield (EDCP). It extends playing capabilities by creating new parking spots (Mil Combat 152 and 174), three ships and many WWII objects such as cars, aircraft, V1 and V2 rockets and much more.

    Just Flight - Romantic Wings - Luftwaffe Jet Age for MSFS 2020

    Ships And Other Objects

    The main ships are the two cruisers 'Bismarck' and 'Prinz Eugen', as seen in the Baltic during the 'Rheinübung' exercise. They are escorted by a supply ship in the colors of the Hapag'.

    Other objects include aircraft (Ju 87, Ar 193), trucks, cars, V1, V2/A4 (static and launching), Tiger tanks and much more.

    Purchase Just Flight - Romantic Wings - Luftwaffe Jet Age for MSFS 2020
    See other Just Flight aircraft for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    ulpilotrmh

    I might have screwed myself out of ever playing MSFS 2020

    Thread Starter: ulpilotrmh

    This is a confession from a dumb old man. In February I purchased MSFS 2020 Premium Deluxe Edition from Best Buy and had a senior moment and wound up...

    Last Post By: loki Today, 02:36 PM Go to last post
    airbus310

    Geolock unable to process

    Thread Starter: airbus310

    Hi Bro I have facing problem of my geolock process. after i do the static aircraft .mdl maker to generate bgl and go to geolock to unlock but...

    Last Post By: hjwalter Today, 01:47 PM Go to last post
    djp1701

    FSUIPC Installs but does not Show up in FSX or Communicate with FSC

    Thread Starter: djp1701

    I have a friend who is not tech saavy, but has been using Flight Simulator for more than 10 years. He recently got a new computer and has...

    Last Post By: Luke Today, 01:47 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    USCG Goose

    Thread Starter: jankees

    jk636 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk634 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk637 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk648 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk649...

    Last Post By: zoolander64 Today, 12:19 PM Go to last post