OBD Releases Recon Wars Expansion

Here is some news from OBD Software regarding their recently released Recon Wars expansion for Wings Over Flanders Fields Between Heaven and Hell II:

Old Brown Dog Software has released the "Recon Wars" expansion as an incredible feature-rich FREE update for their epic WW1 combat flight simulator "Wings Over Flanders Fields Between Heaven and Hell II" - taking it to version 1.21.

A first in any PC combat flight sim - you are now able to carry out proper Reconnaissance and Artillery Spotting missions using Photography, Radio Telegraphy and Notes-taking and sometimes with the perilous low level note delivery drops over HQ! All this within a full, unique, dynamic campaign where real in-simulator data is collated to evaluate how you fare with your tasks over the very dangerous front lines.

Almost 50 FREE new features and improvements which together, produce more drama around 2-seater missions and gives a real purpose to the WW1 air war.

Will the cloud cover clear as you get to the target? Do you stay over the lines for one more photo of the target to make sure? Will the fighters or anti-aircraft fire get you first?

Available for BH&H II owners from https://www.overflandersfields.com