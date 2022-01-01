  • This Day in Aviation: First Flight Of Avro Anson

    Today we celebrate the first flight of the Avro Anson, a British twin-engined, multi-role aircraft built by the aircraft manufacturer Avro.

    Initially known as the Avro 652A, the Anson was developed during the mid-1930s from the earlier Avro 652 airliner in response to a request for tenders issued by the British Air Ministry for a maritime reconnaissance aircraft.

    Having suitably impressed the Ministry, a single prototype was ordered, which conducted its maiden flight on 24 March 1935. Following an evaluation in which the Type 652A bettered the competing de Havilland DH.89, it was selected as the winner, leading to Air Ministry Specification 18/35 being written around the type and an initial order for 174 aircraft being ordered in July 1935. The Type 652A was promptly named after British Admiral George Anson.

    This Day in Aviation: First Flight Of Avro Anson

    Large numbers of the type served in a variety of roles for the Royal Air Force (RAF), Fleet Air Arm (FAA), Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) and numerous other air forces before, during, and after the Second World War. By the 21st century, the vast majority of Ansons had been retired from flying. However, a single Anson Mk.I, which had been originally manufactured during 1943, had been restored to airworthiness, having been refitted with later metal wings. On 18 July 2012, this restored aircraft performed its first flight.

    At School In The Air (1939):

    Flying the Avro Anson:

    For flight simmers, we are spoilt for choice when it comes to flying the Avro Anson, as our file library contains numerous high-quality models. Listed below are just a few examples (I have tried to cover as many different platforms as possible).

    This Day in Aviation: First Flight Of Avro Anson

    FSX Avro Anson C12 Civil: fsx_fsaddon_avro_anson_c12_civil.zip

    FS2004 Avro Anson Mk1: ansonmk1.zip

    This Day in Aviation: First Flight Of Avro Anson

    X-Plane 11 Avro Anson Mk X 1.0.1: avro_anson_x_xp1105.zip

