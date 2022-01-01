  • Infinite Flight 22.2 - Pushback Trucks And Autobrake

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-23-2022 04:17 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Infinite Flight 22.2 - Pushback Trucks And Autobrake

    Infinite Flight 22.2 released.

    Yesterday, we launched our 2nd update of 2022 which included new animated pushback trucks, autobrake for airliners, and 40 new 3D airports, bringing the year-to-date total to 88.

    This update also included a brand new livery for Avelo Airlines on their B737-800! Avelo reached out to us to inquire about adding their paint scheme and our 3D artists delivered. We're excited to have this low-cost carrier on board.

    Source

    Earlier this year we released version 22.1 which included some great new features on the ground; animated jet bridges and stand guidance! This was accompanied by some new liveries and 3D military objects. Read the whole article here.

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    adamb

    Random from MSFS

    Thread Starter: adamb

    Last Post By: jankees Today, 05:09 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    visiting the pyramids

    Thread Starter: jankees

    jk2887 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk2888 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk2895 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk2903 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr ...

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 04:42 PM Go to last post
    cobalt

    Over and over ...

    Thread Starter: cobalt

    Once again, the familiar scenario is repeated: a thread that starts with an innocent question is brought to a halt because of one individual whose...

    Last Post By: plainsman Today, 04:02 PM Go to last post
    regwalker7245

    Goodbye FS9

    Thread Starter: regwalker7245

    (I am contemplating giving up on FS9 (2004). Any suggestions on the best new Flight Simulator Program?6

    Last Post By: JSMR Today, 03:57 PM Go to last post