Infinite Flight 22.2 - Pushback Trucks And Autobrake

Infinite Flight 22.2 released.

Yesterday, we launched our 2nd update of 2022 which included new animated pushback trucks, autobrake for airliners, and 40 new 3D airports, bringing the year-to-date total to 88.

This update also included a brand new livery for Avelo Airlines on their B737-800! Avelo reached out to us to inquire about adding their paint scheme and our 3D artists delivered. We're excited to have this low-cost carrier on board.

