Infinite Flight 22.2 - Pushback Trucks And Autobrake

Infinite Flight 22.2 released.
Yesterday, we launched our 2nd update of 2022 which included new animated pushback trucks, autobrake for airliners, and 40 new 3D airports, bringing the year-to-date total to 88.
This update also included a brand new livery for Avelo Airlines on their B737-800! Avelo reached out to us to inquire about adding their paint scheme and our 3D artists delivered. We're excited to have this low-cost carrier on board.
Earlier this year we released version 22.1 which included some great new features on the ground; animated jet bridges and stand guidance! This was accompanied by some new liveries and 3D military objects. Read the whole article here.