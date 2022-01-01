  • Rolling Cumulus - Abandoned Airports Chapter 4 - USA MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-23-2022 03:55 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Rolling Cumulus - Abandoned Airports Chapter 4 - USA MSFS

    With thousands of airports and airfields of all kinds the USA is probably the country with the largest number of them. Many have been abandoned due to the growing cities around them, inadequate length for the new jets, old military ones and for a myriad of reasons. Here we bring you a taste of a few which you will be able to check out and see their surroundings today. Some are really in bad shape and others have weathered time.

    Rolling Cumulus - Abandoned Airports Chapter 4 - USA MSFS

    Rolling Cumulus - Abandoned Airports Chapter 4 - USA MSFS

    Features

    • Twelve real abandoned, closed or forgotten airports in USA:
      • Bruning Army Airfield
      • Brundidge Municipal
      • Skelton Airstrip
      • Delmar Landing
      • North Field
      • Tallahassee Commercial
      • Cameron Airport
      • Plainville Air Park
      • Vista Airport
      • Rentschler Field
      • Dennis Air Park
      • Tok Airfield
    • Optimized for great visual quality and performance
    • Detailed Manual

    Rolling Cumulus - Abandoned Airports Chapter 4 - USA MSFS

    Rolling Cumulus - Abandoned Airports Chapter 4 - USA MSFS

    Purchase Rolling Cumulus - Abandoned Airports Chapter 4 - USA MSFS
    See other Rolling Cumulus scenery for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    adamb

    Random from MSFS

    Thread Starter: adamb

    Last Post By: jankees Today, 05:09 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    visiting the pyramids

    Thread Starter: jankees

    jk2887 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk2888 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk2895 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk2903 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr ...

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 04:42 PM Go to last post
    cobalt

    Over and over ...

    Thread Starter: cobalt

    Once again, the familiar scenario is repeated: a thread that starts with an innocent question is brought to a halt because of one individual whose...

    Last Post By: plainsman Today, 04:02 PM Go to last post
    regwalker7245

    Goodbye FS9

    Thread Starter: regwalker7245

    (I am contemplating giving up on FS9 (2004). Any suggestions on the best new Flight Simulator Program?6

    Last Post By: JSMR Today, 03:57 PM Go to last post