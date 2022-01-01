Rolling Cumulus - Abandoned Airports Chapter 4 - USA MSFS

With thousands of airports and airfields of all kinds the USA is probably the country with the largest number of them. Many have been abandoned due to the growing cities around them, inadequate length for the new jets, old military ones and for a myriad of reasons. Here we bring you a taste of a few which you will be able to check out and see their surroundings today. Some are really in bad shape and others have weathered time.

Features

Twelve real abandoned, closed or forgotten airports in USA:

Bruning Army Airfield



Brundidge Municipal



Skelton Airstrip



Delmar Landing



North Field



Tallahassee Commercial



Cameron Airport



Plainville Air Park



Vista Airport



Rentschler Field



Dennis Air Park



Tok Airfield

Optimized for great visual quality and performance

Detailed Manual

