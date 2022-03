FlyByWire Simulations Video Shows Off A32NX Sound Improvements

Here is a great video from the guys at FlyByWire Simulations showing off the sound improvements of their A32NX:

Over the past year and a half, the A32NX soundscape has vastly progressed fully replacing default Asobo sounds. All sound changes were approved by our pilots and engineers. We invite you to sit back and immerse yourself in this showcase!

FlyByWire Simulations Development Version Details

FlyByWire Adds TCAS To A32NX Development Version