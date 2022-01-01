Today In Aviation: CP-140 Aurora First Flight

Today in aviation marks the anniversary of the first flight of the CP-140 Aurora.

The CP-140 Aurora is very similar externally to the Lockheed P-3C Orion (Canadian ESM wingtip pods instead of the American ESM wing pod), but is different internally, using two sets of mission systems that were first installed in yet another Lockheed anti-submarine warfare aircraft, the carrier-based S-3A Viking. The aircraft's sensors are primarily intended for anti-submarine warfare (ASW) work but are also capable of maritime surveillance, counter-drug and search-and-rescue missions. The CP-140 is Canada's only strategic Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft, conducting long range missions over land, water and littoral areas. These missions are flown in support of Canadian Joint Operations Command, the RCMP, and several other federal government departments.

Tour the CP-140 Aurora:

If you're an FSX/P3D user and would like to try your hand at flying the CP-140 Aurora, why not head on over to the file library and check out the model by Team FS KBT/Hiroaki Kubota.

FSX/Prepar3D Lockheed CP-140 Aurora: cp-140_ab_kbt_fsx_p3dv4.zip

Base model also required for files

FSX Lockheed P-3C Orion: p-3c_orion_fsx_v331_dx10.zip

Our Team FS KBT interview can be found here:

FlightSim.Com - Team FS KBT FSX Interview