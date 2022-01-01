Aeroplane Heaven Releases Teaser Video For DC-3

Want to hear some lovely DC-3 motors? Well, here is a nice little teaser from Aeroplane Heaven showing just that:

Aeroplane Heaven Douglas DC-3/C-47 Sound Test.

A sound test of the forthcoming Douglas DC-3/C-47 package coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator.

The Wright R-1820 Cyclone 9 is an American radial engine developed by Curtiss-Wright, widely used on aircraft in the 1930s through 1950s. The R-1820 was at the heart of many famous aircraft including early Douglas airliners (the prototype DC-1, the DC-2, the first civil versions of the DC-3, and the limited-production DC-5), every wartime example of the Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and Douglas SBD Dauntless bombers, the early versions of the Polikarpov I-16 fighter (as the M-25), and the Piasecki H-21 helicopter.

