Just Flight Previews PA-38 Tomahawk MSFS

Following on from the popular PA-28R Arrow III, PA-28-161 Warrior II and Hawk T1 for MSFS, this highly detailed simulation of the PA-38 Tomahawk is being developed by Just Flight's in-house team following comprehensive, hands-on research with a real-life Tomahawk, G-BNKH, based at Goodwood Aerodrome with SportAir. Already a very popular aircraft on other platforms, we are exciting to bring you this incredibly detailed rendition of the Tomahawk, complete with realistic wear and tear, and cockpit configuration.

The PA-38 Tomahawk is a two-seater, piston-engine aircraft equipped with a fixed tricycle landing gear, 112hp four-cylinder engine and fixed-pitch propeller - an ideal aircraft for touring and flight training.

The PA-38 is flown all around the world and our add-on reflects that global popularity. The package features liveries from the UK, USA, Canada, France, Australia and Germany.

The PA-38 Tomahawk for Microsoft Flight Simulator features a native model and 4096 x 4096 PBR materials for the highest possible texture detail and clarity.

Here's the initial Development Update for the PA-38 Tomahawk showing off the interior and exterior visuals. All shots at this stage should be treated as WIP but you can start to get a feel of what's on offer here in terms of quality.

Source