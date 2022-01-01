  • Just Flight Previews PA-38 Tomahawk MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-21-2022 05:42 PM  Number of Views: 43  
    1 Comment

    Just Flight Previews PA-38 Tomahawk MSFS

    Following on from the popular PA-28R Arrow III, PA-28-161 Warrior II and Hawk T1 for MSFS, this highly detailed simulation of the PA-38 Tomahawk is being developed by Just Flight's in-house team following comprehensive, hands-on research with a real-life Tomahawk, G-BNKH, based at Goodwood Aerodrome with SportAir. Already a very popular aircraft on other platforms, we are exciting to bring you this incredibly detailed rendition of the Tomahawk, complete with realistic wear and tear, and cockpit configuration.

    The PA-38 Tomahawk is a two-seater, piston-engine aircraft equipped with a fixed tricycle landing gear, 112hp four-cylinder engine and fixed-pitch propeller - an ideal aircraft for touring and flight training.

    Just Flight Previews PA-38 Tomahawk MSFS

    The PA-38 is flown all around the world and our add-on reflects that global popularity. The package features liveries from the UK, USA, Canada, France, Australia and Germany.

    The PA-38 Tomahawk for Microsoft Flight Simulator features a native model and 4096 x 4096 PBR materials for the highest possible texture detail and clarity.

    Here's the initial Development Update for the PA-38 Tomahawk showing off the interior and exterior visuals. All shots at this stage should be treated as WIP but you can start to get a feel of what's on offer here in terms of quality.

    Just Flight Previews PA-38 Tomahawk MSFS

    Just Flight Previews PA-38 Tomahawk MSFS

    Just Flight Previews PA-38 Tomahawk MSFS

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022
    1 Comment
    1. Head In The Clouds's Avatar
      Head In The Clouds - Today, 05:50 PM
      Gonna be expensive coming up with flight sim - this one is a must own for me, for the only aircraft I have real world experience in - pluse PMDGs 737? Start saving those nickels and dimes kiddos.

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design eagle dynamics ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx germany guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs navigraph norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Skywatcher12

    She will forever fly

    Thread Starter: Skywatcher12

    My very simple tribute to Microsoft Flight Simulator 2004

    Last Post By: piet06273 Today, 06:08 PM Go to last post
    CaptainJBF

    Since last FS2020 Update, ists unstable and problems with cockpit view change

    Thread Starter: CaptainJBF

    Hi All My FS2020 has been rather stable all this time and ever since the last update which was made to the software/game, I have been experiencing...

    Last Post By: PEIRascal Today, 06:03 PM Go to last post
    oldandbolder

    runway trees

    Thread Starter: oldandbolder

    first my apology if this has been dealt with before (but short of a several hour search i cannot find it) - my installation of a new EGLL scenery...

    Last Post By: Head In The Clouds Today, 05:37 PM Go to last post
    L Anderson

    How much better is the MSFS2020 than the FS2004 ?

    Thread Starter: L Anderson

    I just recently broke out my old MSFS2004 that I put quite a bit of time on it 10+ years ago. I loaded it up to get my Grandkids into it. My...

    Last Post By: DominicS Today, 05:31 PM Go to last post