Milviz Releases Cessna 310 Basic Flight Ops Teaser Video

Here is a teaser trailer from Milviz showing off their Cessna 310 for MSFS.

In this newest Milviz 310 tease, we take you through the basic flight operations to pilot this extraordinary upcoming aircraft. Through a hands on cockpit POV, take a ride with us as we anticipate the release of this stellar plane!

The Cessna 310 is an American four-to-six-seat, low-wing, twin-engine monoplane produced by Cessna between 1954 and 1980. It was the first twin-engine aircraft that Cessna put into production after World War II.

Source