UK2000 Scenery Announces John Wayne Airport For MSFS

Yes, we've gone west!

For 2022 we will be making US airports. There are many reasons for this, part business and part getting bored with UK airports. There seems to be plenty of UK developers making airports here at the moment, so we are taking time out to make other airports in the world.

KSNA John Wayne airport is a commercial and general aviation airport that serves Orange County, California, and the Greater Los Angeles area. This was also the airport that Harrison Ford landing his Piper Cub on the parallel taxiway, not 20L (and we can see why!).

This airport represents a leap forward in improved HD PBR materials and Level of Detail for UK2000. Hundreds of custom-made models and images accurately designed and placed, but more importantly done in an efficient fast performance way, so you don't end up with GBs of data slowing your PC down. It includes line markings with 'black' borders, just like most US airports have (Asobo take note!).

We've remodelled my GA aircraft library collection to have more details with PBR materials, plus new models like the C172, SR22, P51 and B-17 for the museum. There are hundreds of GA light aircraft placed around the airport, just like the real airport (will not clash with AI, so you get both). It also has many open hangars that you can start your flight from, complete with internal details.

The airside terminal is modelled with internal details, including passengers, seats, plants, vending machines and fast food outlets. There are 21 unique animated jetways with high PBR details to dock with your aircraft with, plus other animated models.

Release due soon...

Enjoy this video:

