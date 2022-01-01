  • IndiaFoxtEcho - F-35 Lightning II for MSFS 2020 v1.0.4 Released

    IndiaFoxtEcho - F-35 Lightning II for MSFS 2020

    Changelog v1.0.4

    • Restored Norwegian livery
    • Temporarily removed polygons for video rendering (as they are causing issues with third party mods)
    • Added HMD CAGE / UNCAGE functionality (in HUD page)
    • Added option to turn off GCAS (and all ground proximity warnings)
    • Solved minor bug in HUD/HMD XML script
    • Reorganization of 3d model files
    • Fixed bug preventing PULL UP cues to show on PCD in certain configurations
    • Unified GCAS warnings

    About The IndiaFoxtEcho F-35

    The Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II is an American family of single-seat, single-engine, all-weather stealth multirole combat aircraft that is intended to perform both air superiority and strike missions.

    It is also able to provide electronic warfare and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities.

    The aircraft has three main variants: the conventional takeoff and landing (CTOL) F-35A, the short take-off and vertical-landing (STOVL) F-35B, and the carrier-based (CV/CATOBAR) F-35C.

    Key features of this rendition for Microsoft Flight Simulator are:

    • Detailed representation of the three variants of the aircraft, showcasing individual differences and commonalities
    • Detailed external visual model and cockpit, based on extensive research
    • Realistic pilot interface through the Primary Control Display (PCD) based on real world simulators
    • Liveries for all the air forces and services that are currently flying the F-35
    • Realistic flight dynamics based on publicly available data
    • STOVL capabilities for the F-35B
    • Carrier capabilities for the F-35C (special code to perform assisted takeoff and landing from any static surface)
    • Sound package based on real world recordings

    NOTE: The package only depicts the Vehicle Systems and some essential Mission Systems. The following mission systems are NOT simulated:

    • RADAR
    • DAS
    • EOTS/TFLIR
    • RWR
    • Sensor fusion

