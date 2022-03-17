Emerald Scenery Design - Chunilna Cabin Strip For MSFS

Chunilna Cabin Strip is an unregistered back-country airport just 6 NM / 11 KM to the northeast of Talkeetna, Alaska. This private airstrip features a short dirt runway. Departures and landings can be made quite easy going either direction for light aircraft, but anything past a Cub is almost entirely one way in, one way out!
This scenery has been brought to life in incredible detail, with a heavy focus on environmentals. Chunilna Cabin Strip uses almost all custom libraries with the integration of our own Emerald Object Library. Some features include: custom vegetation, 3D trees, several detailed building/shed models, custom ground textures, and environmentally dynamic features, such as butterflies, rain puddles, morel mushrooms, and VFX!
Chunilna Cabin Strip sets a new standard for what Emerald Scenery Design hopes to achieve with many back-country airstrips to come!
- Custom ground textures. Colored to match the surrounding terrain.
- 2-meter digital elevation model. Compatible with Orbx NA Alaska Mesh!
- Uneven/sloped runway for that authentic back-country experience! Look out for rocks!
- Hand-placed, native vegetation. Weeds, wildflowers, shrubs/bushes, and 3D trees. Includes LODs for improved performance.
- Custom airstrip buildings, cabin, and various clutter models. Up to 8K resolution PBR materials. Cabin includes 3D interior, window rain VFX, and environmental occlusion.
- Reworked a large section of Chunilna Creek. Adjusted elevations, fixed water placement, and removed stray trees.
- Several details along the creek. Includes a campsite and a few bears.
- Environmentally-Dynamic features:
- Butterflies - Visible from May through September. Includes 4 different Alaska native variations!
- Morel Mushrooms - Look for Morel Mushrooms popping up around the airstrip from May to July. But keep a keen eye out, as they can be quite difficult to spot!
- Rain Puddles - Appear only when raining.
- VFX – Smoke and campfire VFX will appear once temperatures fall to 50F / 10C or less.
Purchase Emerald Scenery Design - Chunilna Cabin Strip For MSFS