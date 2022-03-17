  • SimWorks Announces RV-14 Release Date

    We are happy to announce that the RV-14 is scheduled for release on Monday, March 28th!

    Created with the help of Van's Aircraft, the SWS RV-14 features the taildragger and tricycle variant modelled in high quality, precise flight handling and authentic sounds recorded from the real aircraft!

    Capable of traveling over 1100nm, with twice the speed of an average sports car, burning less than half the fuel, the RV-14 is the perfect plane to fly in Microsoft Flight Simulator, whether you're enjoying the scenery, or taking a jump. I enjoy!

    Regarding our FSX and Prepar3D products, they will no longer be updated or supported, so we have decided to withdraw them from sale by April 1st. The products will be available again as freeware in six months on our web site.

    Finally, our site is back and handling traffic very well so far. To prevent certain problems, it is recommended to clear your browser cache. Some didn't receive an email about the Kodiak's update. We are aware of the issue and will fix it in a few days. Once that's done, another batch of emails will be sent to all customers about Kodiak update 1.0.24, so everyone who hasn't seen it can get it. If you've already downloaded the update, please ignore the message.

    Source

