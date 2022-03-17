  • MSFS 2020 March 17th, 2022 Development Update

    We are very excited for the release of World Update VIII: Iberia next week, launching on March 22 at 2:00am PDT (0900Z)! To go along with the next World Update, we are also launching a new plane for both PC and Xbox, Local Legend III: Dornier Do J Wal.

    SDK Update

    General:

    • We are currently preparing an update of the SDK (due, among other things, to the SimVarWatcher changes that were not part of Sim Update 8 while being mentioned in the Release Notes).

    DevMode:

    • Scenery Editor:
      • We fixed the fact that airports were not updated after hiding them.
      • We now automatically unhide the parent when one of its children is unhidden.

    SDK:

    • SimConnect:
      • We fixed ClientID/SendID issues in server

