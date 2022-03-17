MSFS 2020 March 17th, 2022 Development Update

We are very excited for the release of World Update VIII: Iberia next week, launching on March 22 at 2:00am PDT (0900Z)! To go along with the next World Update, we are also launching a new plane for both PC and Xbox, Local Legend III: Dornier Do J Wal.

SDK Update

General:

We are currently preparing an update of the SDK (due, among other things, to the SimVarWatcher changes that were not part of Sim Update 8 while being mentioned in the Release Notes).

DevMode:

Scenery Editor:

We fixed the fact that airports were not updated after hiding them.



We now automatically unhide the parent when one of its children is unhidden.

SDK:

SimConnect:

We fixed ClientID/SendID issues in server

