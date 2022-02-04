Interview with Alex Vletsas of Simworks Studios

Interview with Alex Vletsas of Simworks Studios By AvAngel

My name is Rachael, though, you may know me better as AvAngel, a Youtube Content Creator producing videos within the genre of flight simulation. Over the past eighteen months, I've reviewed a lot of aircraft and add-ons that have come to this fledgling new simulator, including the Zenith 701 STOL and the Daher Kodiak 100 produced by Simworks Studios. Recently, I had the opportunity to sit down with Alex Vletsas, the Director of the studio for an in-depth conversation about developing aircraft for a sim that seems to be evolving as fast as we can keep up.

Rachael: "A personal question to begin with Alex; tell me about your journey into the world of flight simulation and how you ended up leading a development team?"

Alex: "For Flight Simming, and aviation in particular, I had always liked airplanes since I was a child of nine or ten years old. Initially, I was split between bulldozers and aircraft but eventually aircraft won me over, and when I got my first computer, I got my first flight simulators; Flight Simulator 98, and Jane's U.S. Navy Fighters back in 1996.

With development, I started at age 12 working on modifications for Half-Life and Unreal and later, in the early-2000s when I was at university, I started working with Project Airbus where I had auditioned for the position of cockpit modeler with them in Flight Simulator 2004. I went on to build their A380 cockpit and later their A330 cockpit - the latter was never released.

In 2011, I started working on the F4 Phantom which was initially intended to be a freeware release but became so complex it evolved into a payware product. This ended up being our first product for Simworks Studios which we founded officially in late-2015 and released as open beta early 2016.

Simworks was a part-time venture at first but after a few years it became so successful that I had to decide if I wanted to continue with it or my other job, and in the end, this whole world became my full-time job. There are now three of us that have a stake at SWS and we work with 7 and 15 people, some full time while others are contractors. To mention a few, Jamal Ingram, who did the model of our T-37 and exterior of the Phantom, Matt Wynn, an excellent texture artist and master-scrutiniser, Paul Frimston and Pam Booker for their flight dynamics expertise, Kevin Miller who did the Zenith 701 3D model and textures and who is actively working on our current projects. There are many more people that we have worked with and still are on the team, all exhibiting a passion for quality and respect for what they want to deliver.