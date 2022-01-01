  • Burning Blue Design Releases Fairoaks Airport MSFS

    Burning Blue Design Releases Fairoaks Airport MSFS

    Burning Blue Design is proud to release our latest product for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, Fairoaks Airport, UK. Fairoaks Airport has been accurately recreated by Burning Blue Design’s modellers and coders with on-site visits, and features:

    • Over 80 custom 3D objects have been created exclusively for Fairoaks airport, each with full Physical Based Rendering (PBR) textures.
    • Based on 2022 visits to Fairoaks.
    • Includes new "temporary" control tower adjacent to taxiway B.
    • High resolution color corrected ground textures.
    • Working custom Windsocks.
    • Open hangar parking and café interiors.
    • Two Isuzu TACR3 Fire Trucks with accurate liveries.
    • Also included is "Firebird 3", in honor of the retired Ford F-150 which was based at Fairoaks until 2019.
    • Dynamic scenery and lighting, which change realistically depending on the time of day and weather.
    • Correct Tower frequency, AI pattern procedures and accurate taxiway placement.
    • McLaren Technology Centre and Production Centre POI.

