FSdreamteam Releases Saint Crepin LFNC MSFS

    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-17-2022  
    FSdreamteam Releases Saint Crepuin LFNC MSFS

    Fsdreamteam is happy to announce the release of a new airport: Mount Dauphin - Saint Crepin (LFNC), a local GA airfield in the Hautes Alpes region of France.

    It's a scenery made exclusively for MSFS 2020, and it marks the debut of a new scenery designer for FSDT: Angelo Paolo Romito, who has been helped during the development by fellow developer Massimiliano Addante, author of KSDF Louisville, LFSB Basel and KCLT Charlotte for MSFS. The airport is known locally for its heavy gliding activity, due to its location in a valley that makes it ideal for thermal soaring.

    The scenery includes lots of custom details, hangars, many static gliders in local liveries, several buildings with detailed interiors, animated people, and lots of improvement to the surrounding area.

