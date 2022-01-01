  • Nethiuz - Cairns City For MSFS 2020 Now Available

    Nethiuz - Cairns City For MSFS 2020 Now Available

    Enjoy Cairns in tropical Northern Australia.

    The local airport code is YBCS, Cairns City is a major international tourist destination in Australia and the airport ranks the 5th busiest in the country.

    Detailed custom 3D models of all the high-rises in the city including Cairns Convention center.

    Features

    • Marlin Marina
    • Skyrail cable car gondola
    • Palm Cove jetty
    • Yorkeys Knob Marina
    • City heliport helipad, Green Island helipad and Great Barrier Reef helipad
    • Trinity Inlet and Smiths Creek has been detailed with hundreds of boats including Cruise ship and Superyacht with helipads, ship slipyards with gantry and crawler cranes
    • The cities shipping channel has navigation markers modeled with night flashing
    • Mt Whitfield has red flashing navigation beacons placed
    • Barron River Waterfall has been cleaned up and brought back
    • City Esplanade has had the massive autogen trees removed and parklands brought back, custom 3D coconut palms placed
    • 3D models in the Lagoon (Fish and Lifeguard tower)
    • Night lighting including emissive textures on buildings and cruise ship, blue lights at waterfront lagoon and colored tree lighting around pier
    • Cleaned up many areas of trees where they should not be, water masking issues especially over roads, power lines and some terraforming

    This scenery was created for use with World Update 7 (Australia) and Photogrammetry turned on, however it works without both. With Photogrammetry off the ground elevation does change a little and may result in some weird visual oddities.

    Tested on multiple PC's ranging from low to high end, it is FPS friendly with multiple LODs set up for all high poly objects, however you may experience some FPS loss compared to default scenery and i recommend any add-on scenery including this one be used on PCs with the MSFS recommended specs.

