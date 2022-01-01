Nethiuz - Cairns City For MSFS 2020 Now Available

Enjoy Cairns in tropical Northern Australia.

The local airport code is YBCS, Cairns City is a major international tourist destination in Australia and the airport ranks the 5th busiest in the country.

Detailed custom 3D models of all the high-rises in the city including Cairns Convention center.

Features

Marlin Marina

Skyrail cable car gondola

Palm Cove jetty

Yorkeys Knob Marina

City heliport helipad, Green Island helipad and Great Barrier Reef helipad

Trinity Inlet and Smiths Creek has been detailed with hundreds of boats including Cruise ship and Superyacht with helipads, ship slipyards with gantry and crawler cranes

The cities shipping channel has navigation markers modeled with night flashing

Mt Whitfield has red flashing navigation beacons placed

Barron River Waterfall has been cleaned up and brought back

City Esplanade has had the massive autogen trees removed and parklands brought back, custom 3D coconut palms placed

3D models in the Lagoon (Fish and Lifeguard tower)

Night lighting including emissive textures on buildings and cruise ship, blue lights at waterfront lagoon and colored tree lighting around pier

Cleaned up many areas of trees where they should not be, water masking issues especially over roads, power lines and some terraforming

This scenery was created for use with World Update 7 (Australia) and Photogrammetry turned on, however it works without both. With Photogrammetry off the ground elevation does change a little and may result in some weird visual oddities.

Tested on multiple PC's ranging from low to high end, it is FPS friendly with multiple LODs set up for all high poly objects, however you may experience some FPS loss compared to default scenery and i recommend any add-on scenery including this one be used on PCs with the MSFS recommended specs.

