Today In Aviation: First Flight Of Convair CV-240

    Today in aviation marks the anniversary of the first flight of the Convair CV-240, an American airliner that was manufactured from 1947 to 1954, initially as a possible replacement for the ubiquitous Douglas DC-3.

    Featuring a more modern design with cabin pressurization, the 240 series made some inroads as a commercial airliner and had a long development cycle that produced various civil and military variants. The Model 240 was followed by the Model 340, which had a longer fuselage, longer-span wings, and more powerful engines. In 1954, in an attempt to compete with turboprop-powered airliners such as the Vickers Viscount, Convair produced the Model 440 Metropolitan, with more streamlined cowlings, new engine exhausts, and better cabin soundproofing. Though reduced in numbers by attrition, various forms of the "Convairliners" continue to fly in the 21st century.

    Convair CV-440

    VT 795 The Convair Liner Convair 240, 340:

    If you're an FSX/FS2004 user and would like to try your hand at flying the Convair CV-240, why not head on over to the file library and check out the excellent model by Greg Pepper, Tom Gibson, and FSAviator:

    FS2004/FSX American Air Lines Convair CV-240 CA-18: cv-240_ca18_calclassic.zip

