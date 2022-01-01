  • Simworks Studios - Kodiak 100 Series II for MSFS v1.0.24

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Simworks Studios - Kodiak 100 Series II for MSFS

    Changelog v1.0.24

    • Changed low idle to 54% N1.
    • Changed high idle to 68% N1.
    • Fixed pitch trim mismatch when disengaging AP.
    • Improved Autopilot PID for NAV & LOC hold.
    • Increased propeller drag significantly and corrected engine output at lower power settings.
    • Corrections to AC physics system to account for wind from all directions when doors are open.
    • Added TAWS INHIBIT function.
    • Fixed overhead reading light casting even when potentiometre was off.
    • Various code improvements and fixes.
    • Fixed AP, AoA and O2 lights culling in all cockpit variants.
    • Fixed inverted VS wheel animation.
    • Re-rigged hobbs metre (engine time).
    • Corrected stray labels in all VCs.
    • Added AI models.
    • LOD2 now has dummy screens for performance (all variants).
    • Improvements to the electrical system.
    • Separated G1000 screen brightness from buttons and made screen fully dimmable for night flying.
    • Increased autopilot panel minimum brightness to 2% when on.
    • Changed torque gauge readout graduation to 10 instead of 1ft-lb.

    About the SWS Kodiak 100 Series II

    The Kodiak 100 Series II is a high-wing, single-engine turboprop aircraft, capable of transporting up to 9 passengers or cargo up to a distance of 1,132nm. Equipped with the Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-34 engine flat-rated at 750shp, the aircraft is capable of taking off and landing in less than 350ft, enabling it to operate from small, unprepared airstrips all over the world!

    Created with the help of Daher and real Kodiak pilots, the SWS Kodiak comes in four different wheeled variants, featuring 40 different liveries, authentic flight dynamics and high quality systems modelling!

    Features

    • Realistic flight model
    • Full G1000 NXi integration*
    • Custom air conditioning system
    • Accurate 3D model created from factory CAD data
    • Cargo pod and no cargo pod versions
    • Standard and tundra tires
    • Five different interiors: cargo, passenger, mixed, skydive, summit (executive)
    • High quality sounds recorded from the real aircraft
    • Custom animations: landing gear flex, tail fluttering, working cabin lighting, armrests, air conditioning
    • PDF manual included in add-on folder

    *NXi supported at the time of release. Newer versions of the NXi may require updates to the aircraft to maintain compatibility.

