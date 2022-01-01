Aerosoft Announces Release Date For Nuremberg Airport For MSFS

This add-on brings Bavaria's second largest international airport in an incomparably authentic and lively atmosphere to MS Flight Simulator. Three very well-known developers with years of experience have bundled their expertise to make this a state of the art product: Captain7, 29Palms and LimeSim. A special highlight of the scenery are the innumerable and vehicle and person animations, which contribute significantly to the realistic atmosphere at the airport. A lot of work was also put into the lifelike depiction of the taxiway and apron surfaces.

