Drzewiecki Design - Washington Landmarks for MSFS Updated To v1.2

A new version v1.2 of Washington Landmarks MSFS by Drzewiecki Design is now available. To download the new version simply log in into your account at the store where you've purchased this product. The update is published as a complete installer.

Please note - you do not have to remove the previous version in order to install the update.

Changelog v1.2

Brand new, high-quality Washington Monument model added, with interior and dedicated sounds

Snow removed from the Oval Office and its occupants

Animated, wind-dependent flags now fly over White House, Capitol and around Washington Monument

Animated trains added on bridges across the Potomac river

Custom Lincoln Center replaced with the Asobo version

Custom-made car bridges added and cars drive on them correctly

Some optimizing work, PBR materials tweaking and mesh editing done

Installer offers automatic Content.xml removal for full compatibility with World Update USA

Washington Landmarks For MSFS 2020

Washington Landmarks MSFS is a package of Washington D.C. landmarks. It includes roughly 1500 custom-made buildings and other points of interest like monuments, bridges, trains, stadiums. Explore custom-modeled areas such as The Mall, West End, East End, Waterfront, U.S.G., Crystal City, and Rosslyn - all in full PBR and with epic night textures. Have you ever been to the Oval Office in the White House? This is your chance! Additionally, an optional enhancement pack for 4 airports around Washington is provided (KADW, KCGS, KVKX, W32) as well as a dozen of landable helipads.

Washington, D.C. was founded in 1791 to serve as the new national capital. In 1791, President Washington commissioned Pierre (Peter) Charles L'Enfant, a French-born architect, and city planner, to design the new capital. He based his design on plans of cities such as Paris, Amsterdam, Karlsruhe, and Milan that Thomas Jefferson had sent to him. L'Enfant's design also envisioned a garden-lined "grand avenue" approximately 1 mile (1.6 km) in length and 400 feet (120 m) wide in the area that is now the National Mall. On August 24-25, 1814, in a raid known as the Burning of Washington, British forces invaded the capital during the War of 1812. The Capitol, Treasury, and White House were burned and gutted during the attack. Most government buildings were repaired quickly; however, the Capitol was largely under construction at the time and was not completed in its current form until 1868. Washington had an estimated population of 681,170 as of July 2016. Commuters from the surrounding Maryland and Virginia suburbs raise the city's population to more than one million during the workweek. The Washington metropolitan area, of which the District is a part, has a population of over 6 million, the sixth-largest metropolitan statistical area in the country.

Washington had an estimated population of over 700.000, making it the 20th most populous city in the United States. Commuters from the surrounding Maryland and Virginia suburbs raise the city's daytime population to more than one million during the workweek. Washington's metropolitan area, the country's sixth largest (including parts of Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia), had a 2017 estimated population of 6.2 million residents.

The three branches of the U.S. federal government are centered in the district: Congress (legislative), the president (executive), and the Supreme Court (judicial). Washington is home to many national monuments and museums, primarily situated on or around the National Mall. The city hosts 177 foreign embassies as well as the headquarters of many international organizations, trade unions, non-profits, lobbying groups, and professional associations, including the World Bank Group, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Organization of American States, AARP, the National Geographic Society, the Human Rights Campaign, the International Finance Corporation, and the American Red Cross.

Features

A high-quality model of Washington D.C.

Over 1500 custom-made buildings incl. the whole downtown, bridges, stadiums, harbors/marinas, trains, memorials, and other objects; all FPS-friendly, with night textures and PBR effects

Airport enhancement package including KADW Joint Base Andrews, KCGS College Park Airport, KVKX Potomac Airfield, and W32 Washington Executive Airport with custom-made airport buildings, custom ground layouts and static aircraft

A dozen heliports with custom objects

