Review: TCA Yoke Pack Boeing Edition

Review: TCA Yoke Pack Boeing Edition Manufactured by Thrustmaster By Ray Andersen

Intro

There is an everyday growing interest for flight simulation and this attracts various professional companies that are both able and capable of creating beautiful, realistic and high quality hardware for the demanding simmer or flight enthusiast.

Whether you are using flight simulation just for fun or for gaining experience before real life flights, then the market today is certainly very interesting and filled with opportunities to build your own customized home cockpit.

You can build a replica home cockpit or just a more dynamic home cockpit, the opportunities are great, and within this review I will take a closer look at a brand new piece of flight simulation hardware developed by Thrustmaster - their new TCA Yoke Pack Boeing Edition featuring a pendular yoke as well as a combined throttle quadrant and autopilot.

Packaging, Delivery And Assembly

The delivery was made using the international currier FedEx with departure France on a Thursday with scheduled delivery in Denmark already the very next day (Friday) - this however turned out to be delayed and the pack was delivered the following Monday instead; still a very quick delivery with superb track and trace and SMS information. When the packages arrived I quickly took a close look at the boxes (2 boxes) and found that there were no or just very small signs of rough handling meaning that both boxes had been handled with fair care.

The consignment consisted of two boxes; one containing the TCA Yoke system and the other containing an additional throttle quadrant for making a full setup.

I started out by opening the large box featuring the complete setup. The outer box was the transport box which was made from a hard and thick cardboard and for which was perfect for transportation. Inside the transport box was another cardboard box which fitted perfectly into the transport box with maximum cubic volume. This box was made featuring a softer cardboard quality but still fair, hard and sturdy. Opening the inner transport box I now found the display box which was a thin and soft cardboard box and which does not support the product during transport but is instead meant for displaying the product on e.g. shelves in a store etc.

Now opening the display box I got into the more interesting parts. I found two smaller cardboard boxes where one contained the throttle quadrant with accessories and the other containing tools, screws and mounting bracket for the throttle quadrant. The yoke itself was packed below these two boxes in a 2-piece formed-shaped cardboard wrapping which was perfectly aligned with the yoke and the display box for optimal support. The last layer of protection for the yoke was a thin plastic bag that was wrapped around the yoke - I assume for protecting the yoke from being scratched during unpacking or similar.

The throttle quadrant within the TCA set as well as the throttle quadrant delivered as quadrant #2 was both packed the same way, well except that the additional throttle quadrant also had an outer transport box. The throttle quadrants were packed in an inner transport box with the display box inside the inner transport box, and inside the display box was as like on the yoke, a 2-piece form-shaped cardboard wrapping and the plastic bag that supported and protected the throttle quadrant perfectly. As part of this wrapping the form-shaped cardboard also featured support for the usable levers, the tools and the connection cables.

Overall both the packaging of the complete setup as well as the single throttle quadrant was very professional, and supported and protected the yoke and throttle quadrants perfectly for an international shipment.

The parts within each box are the following:

TCA Yoke Pack Boeing Edition

Boeing 787 replica yoke

Boeing 787 replica throttle quadrant

2 throttle levers both featuring reverse throttle levers and autopilot disconnect buttons

1 speed brake lever

1 flaps lever

Desk mounting bracket for throttle quadrant

Connection cable USB-A/C - one for the yoke and one for the throttle quadrant

Screws and tools for mounting the bracket to the throttle quadrant

An additional spring for the yoke

Tools for opening the yoke to add the spring

Metal bracket to mount on top of the yoke (for e.g. an IPad, maps or similar)

Additional Throttle Quadrant

Boeing 787 replica throttle quadrant

2 throttle levers both featuring reverse throttle levers and autopilot disconnect buttons

1 speed brake lever

1 flaps lever

Connection cable USB-A/C

No real assembly is needed since the yoke comes almost in one piece except for the metal bracket that supports the charts or tablets etc. There is included a tool for opening up the base of the yoke to add or remove tension springs, but as default I do find the tension to be a good start.

In regards to the throttle quadrant then all needed to be assembled are the various levers that you would like to include as well as the mounting bracket for the desk. On the bottom side of the quadrant is located a tool (Phillips like screwdriver) for use to mount the small connection brackets between each throttle quadrant if you have a dual setup. The brackets and screws are all fitted on the bottom side of the quadrants. The same tool is used to mount the desk bracket - this bracket is universal and fits both just one quadrant but also both connected side-by-side.