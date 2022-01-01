  • Emerald Scenery Design Previews Chunilna Cabin Strip MSFS

    Emerald Scenery Design Previews Chunilna Cabin Strip MSFS

    Chunilna Cabin Strip is an unregistered backcountry airport just 6 NM / 11 KM to the Northeast of Talkeetna, Alaska. This private airstrip features a short dirt runway. Departures and landings can be made quite easy going either direction for light aircraft, but anything past a Cub is almost entirely one way in, one way out!

    This scenery has been brought to life in incredible detail, with a heavy focus on environmentals. Chunilna Cabin Strip uses almost all custom libraries with the integration of our own Emerald Object Library. Some features include: custom vegetation, 3D trees, several detailed building/shed models, custom ground textures, and environmentally dynamic features, such as butterflies, rain puddles, morel mushrooms, and VFX!

    Chunilna Cabin Strip sets a new standard for what Emerald Scenery Design hopes to achieve with many backcountry airstrips to come!

    Source
    See other Emerald products at the FlightSim.Com Store

