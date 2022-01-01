  • Fsdreamteam's GSX Preview for MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-15-2022 02:13 PM  
    0 Comments

    Fsdreamteam's GSX Preview for MSFS 2020

    Second preview of Fsdreamteam GSX in MSFS 2020. Showing a complete Pushback procedure using a Tow Truck with a Toolbar. The software is still under development, and features will likely change in the final version.

    GSX Ground Services is a revolutionary new product that simulates several operations on the ground, such as marshalling, catering, boarding/disembarking passengers (including baggage), stairs, refuelling vehicles, pushback with realistic behaviour, follow me cars, docking system and more.

