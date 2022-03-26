  • Canadian Xpress March Monthly Fly-In - March Break

    Nels_Anderson
    Canadian Xpress March Monthly Fly-In - March Brake

    March Break in the sun is always fun, however sadly like all vacations they end. This month we celebrate the return to reality with a flight from the popular March Break golf destination of Myrtle Beach to Toronto.

    Only one airline operates international flights between Myrtle Beach and Canada. Porter Airlines with their fleet of Bombardier Dash 8 aircraft, operates season flights 3 times a week between Billy Bishop Toronto City and Myrtle Beach. Those wishing to operate the real-world route of Porter airlines into Toronto Island in the Dash 8 are welcome to take part. Remember Toronto Island is restricted to prop aircraft only (NO Jets).

    Canadian Xpress would like to invite all pilots to join us Saturday March 26th, 2022 at 21h00eft (Sunday 01h00z) for our March 2022 Monthly Fly-In where we will fly from Myrtle Beach (KMYR) to Toronto (CYYZ) or Toronto City Center (CYTZ).

    This is an open invitation to all pilots no matter what your flying experience to attend this Canadian Xpress sponsored event that will be flown on the VATSIM network.

    More information regarding this event including charts and optional add-on scenery can be viewed by visiting the Monthly Fly-In page under Events at https://canadianxpress.ca

