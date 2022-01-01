IndiaFoxtEcho - F-35 Lightning II for MSFS 2020 v1.0.3 Released

Changelog Version 1.0.3 14-March-2022

Systems upgrade

Added missing functionality to the "new" HMD:

"dial" graphics for altitude and airspeed when gear is down



general rework of HMD graphics



improved STOVL symbology



improved compass symobology



improved navigation symbology



added autopilot captions



added clock



added Master Arm and RAD status



added radio altimeter



added hours indication on Time To Steer on the HMD



added ground speed indication

Fixed Time To Steer calculation bug

Added basic support (Bearing and range) for pure TACAN stations

Removed legacy tailhook and launch assistance entries

Fixed missing polygons on the tip of the radar radome (external model only)

Fixed animation issue of downwash effects in F-35B cockpit

Fixed minor animation issue of F-35B Lift-Fan door in VC

Fixed minor smoothing issue of F-35B Lift-Fan door in VC

Fixed minor texturing and shadowing issue on F-35 wing roots area

Fixed Incorrect color coding of TACAN radiosource in EFIS page

Fixed minor animation issue of F-35B tailerons

Added Koninklijke Luchtmacht F-001 special color

Corrected position of PCD in all cockpit models, and redone AO accordingly

Fixed minor glitch on FCS page braking captions

About The IndiaFoxtEcho F-35

The Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II is an American family of single-seat, single-engine, all-weather stealth multirole combat aircraft that is intended to perform both air superiority and strike missions.

It is also able to provide electronic warfare and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities.

The aircraft has three main variants: the conventional takeoff and landing (CTOL) F-35A, the short take-off and vertical-landing (STOVL) F-35B, and the carrier-based (CV/CATOBAR) F-35C.

Key features of this rendition for Microsoft Flight Simulator are:

Detailed representation of the three variants of the aircraft, showcasing individual differences and commonalities

Detailed external visual model and cockpit, based on extensive research

Realistic pilot interface through the Primary Control Display (PCD) based on real world simulators

Liveries for all the air forces and services that are currently flying the F-35

Realistic flight dynamics based on publicly available data

STOVL capabilities for the F-35B

Carrier capabilities for the F-35C (special code to perform assisted takeoff and landing from any static surface)

Sound package based on real world recordings

NOTE: The package only depicts the Vehicle Systems and some essential Mission Systems. The following mission systems are NOT simulated:

RADAR

DAS

EOTS/TFLIR

RWR

Sensor fusion

