IndiaFoxtEcho - F-35 Lightning II for MSFS 2020 v1.0.3 Released

    IndiaFoxtEcho - F-35 Lightning II for MSFS 2020

    Changelog Version 1.0.3 14-March-2022

    Systems upgrade

    • Added missing functionality to the "new" HMD:
      • "dial" graphics for altitude and airspeed when gear is down
      • general rework of HMD graphics
      • improved STOVL symbology
      • improved compass symobology
      • improved navigation symbology
      • added autopilot captions
      • added clock
      • added Master Arm and RAD status
      • added radio altimeter
      • added hours indication on Time To Steer on the HMD
      • added ground speed indication
    • Fixed Time To Steer calculation bug
    • Added basic support (Bearing and range) for pure TACAN stations
    • Removed legacy tailhook and launch assistance entries
    • Fixed missing polygons on the tip of the radar radome (external model only)
    • Fixed animation issue of downwash effects in F-35B cockpit
    • Fixed minor animation issue of F-35B Lift-Fan door in VC
    • Fixed minor smoothing issue of F-35B Lift-Fan door in VC
    • Fixed minor texturing and shadowing issue on F-35 wing roots area
    • Fixed Incorrect color coding of TACAN radiosource in EFIS page
    • Fixed minor animation issue of F-35B tailerons
    • Added Koninklijke Luchtmacht F-001 special color
    • Corrected position of PCD in all cockpit models, and redone AO accordingly
    • Fixed minor glitch on FCS page braking captions

    About The IndiaFoxtEcho F-35

    The Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II is an American family of single-seat, single-engine, all-weather stealth multirole combat aircraft that is intended to perform both air superiority and strike missions.

    It is also able to provide electronic warfare and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities.

    The aircraft has three main variants: the conventional takeoff and landing (CTOL) F-35A, the short take-off and vertical-landing (STOVL) F-35B, and the carrier-based (CV/CATOBAR) F-35C.

    Key features of this rendition for Microsoft Flight Simulator are:

    • Detailed representation of the three variants of the aircraft, showcasing individual differences and commonalities
    • Detailed external visual model and cockpit, based on extensive research
    • Realistic pilot interface through the Primary Control Display (PCD) based on real world simulators
    • Liveries for all the air forces and services that are currently flying the F-35
    • Realistic flight dynamics based on publicly available data
    • STOVL capabilities for the F-35B
    • Carrier capabilities for the F-35C (special code to perform assisted takeoff and landing from any static surface)
    • Sound package based on real world recordings

    NOTE: The package only depicts the Vehicle Systems and some essential Mission Systems. The following mission systems are NOT simulated:

    • RADAR
    • DAS
    • EOTS/TFLIR
    • RWR
    • Sensor fusion

