Aviation History - Flying To the Busiest Airport in the 1920s

A look back at aeronautical charts from the late 1920s and early 1930s. What would it be like flying to the busiest airport in the world in 1930? Charts and bulletins a pilot would have used to lookup information on an airport as part of their preflight planning is shown.

In this video, the area where Merrill C. Meigs airport would be located is shown before it was built or even before it had the proper name the former airport is known as today. In the video, proposed lake front airport (Meigs) is referred to as a landfill in 1927. This is not "landfill" in terms of what is known by the term landfill in terms of a storage area for garbage, but simply creating the peninsula of land in the water where the airport would be created.

The airway bulletin is from 1927 and the aeronautical chart is from 1930.

This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.