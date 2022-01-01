  • Aviation History - Flying To the Busiest Airport in the 1920s

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-14-2022 05:42 PM  Number of Views: 112  
    2 Comments

    Flying To The Busiest Airport In The 1920's and 1930's - Aviation History

    Aviation History - Flying To the Busiest Airport in the 1920s and 1930s.

    By thecorporatepilotdad

    Chicago Municipal Airport Terminal

    A look back at aeronautical charts from the late 1920s and early 1930s. What would it be like flying to the busiest airport in the world in 1930? Charts and bulletins a pilot would have used to lookup information on an airport as part of their preflight planning is shown.

    Chicago Municipal Field Chart

    In this video, the area where Merrill C. Meigs airport would be located is shown before it was built or even before it had the proper name the former airport is known as today. In the video, proposed lake front airport (Meigs) is referred to as a landfill in 1927. This is not "landfill" in terms of what is known by the term landfill in terms of a storage area for garbage, but simply creating the peninsula of land in the water where the airport would be created.

    The airway bulletin is from 1927 and the aeronautical chart is from 1930.

    thecorporatepilotdad
    Youtube channel

    About The Author

    This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.

    1. Categories:
    2. Aviation,
    3. HF,
    4. 2022
    Tags: chicago, midway
    2 Comments
    1. lnuss's Avatar
      lnuss - Today, 06:42 PM
      Neat stuff- thanks. You must have done a lot of research, both to find the charts and diagrams and to find airport history. Fascinating.
    1. thecorporatepilotdad's Avatar
      thecorporatepilotdad - Today, 06:56 PM
      Research probably took about 2-3 hours. Old charts are pretty fascinating. They are so simple and like the example of the sectional chart from 1930, they only had 4 course radio range and NDBs back then. To those early pilots that was about as gee-whiz as GPS is to us today. All of the old aeronautical maps from the 20-30s through the 1970s are organized on dreamsmithphotos.com The charts are on the Library of Congress' website. Nearly every map ever printed is stored at the LOC and available online.

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design eagle dynamics ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsx germany guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    jankees

    PB

    Thread Starter: jankees

    any idea who was the pilot of this aircraft? jk3098 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk3099 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk3101 by JanKees Blom, on...

    Last Post By: jankees Today, 07:00 PM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Aviation History - Flying To the Busiest Airport in the 1920s

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?23912-Aviation-History-Flying-To-the-Busiest-Airport-in-the-1920s

    Last Post By: thecorporatepilotdad Today, 06:56 PM Go to last post
    beroun

    Tds ab350-900

    Thread Starter: beroun

    The new paints available for download made me to obtain TDS AB350-900. The panel has VC and model should include GSE animations. Neither seem to...

    Last Post By: beroun Today, 05:56 PM Go to last post
    peer01

    A "fake" DAK, but still a Three........Basler

    Thread Starter: peer01

    Don't like these "stupid" engines, nor their sound, but hey, it's still a DC-3.... Basler BT-67, with a bright livery, on a flight from...

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 03:11 PM Go to last post