LatinVFR - AREX Global Released For MSFS

This add-on replaces the stock/default ground service vehicles for the entire world on all airports and the airport vehicle traffic to fully enjoy a more realistic environment with vehicles common in each areas. The ground service vehicles have logos for the most important ground handling companies. The catering trucks also have for the most important companies.

Replacement of ground services vehicles with customized and more realistic for the entire world.

Customized sounds of the different engines and animation situations.

All regions of the world in MSFS independently customized. Dozens of different and highly accurate configurations.

Different logos for the companies that provide airport services.

Realistic catering truck used in the regions, with the logos of the most important airport catering companies.

Customized push back truck depicting regional companies.

Customized and regional types of vehicle traffic, that make the airport environment more realistic and according to vehicles used in the region.

Uses the default system of calling ground services, no external apps or files needed.

No negative impact on performance.

The country of New Zealand is not currently modified.

