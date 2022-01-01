  • Aeroplane Heaven Previews DC-3 For MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-14-2022 04:48 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Aeroplane Heaven Previews DC-3 for MSFS 2020

    It's preview time!

    As we are now very close to release, we thought we would show you some new preview, in-game shots of the package.

    The full package includes:

    Aeroplane Heaven Previews DC-3 for MSFS 2020

    Aeroplane Heaven Previews DC-3 for MSFS 2020

    C-47 with droppable paratroops. Two versions, short and long "hedgehog" exhausts.

    We have depicted "That's All Brother" - Lead ship "D-Day" and L4, the aircraft that carried Lt. Winters and the first sticks of 101st Airborne "Easy Company" on the eve of the invasion, now famously known as "The Band of Brothers".

    Aeroplane Heaven Previews DC-3 for MSFS 2020

    Aeroplane Heaven Previews DC-3 for MSFS 2020

    Aeroplane Heaven Previews DC-3 for MSFS 2020

    • DC-3 Left Pax door
    • DC-3 Right Pax door
    • DC-3 Pax/Cargo configuration
    • DC-3 Cargo configuration

    Aeroplane Heaven Previews DC-3 for MSFS 2020

    Aeroplane Heaven Previews DC-3 for MSFS 2020

    Liveries

    • American Airlines
    • Delta Airlines
    • United Airlines
    • Pan American Airways
    • Air France
    • Ansett ANA
    • BEA
    • BUA
    • Buffalo Airways
    • ICELANDAIR
    • KLM
    • OLYMPIC Airways
    • SABENA
    • Swissair
    • TAA
    • Tranzamazonica Airlianes
    • VARIG

    Source
    Aeroplane Heaven DC-3 Progress For MSFS

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design eagle dynamics ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsx germany guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    beroun

    Tds ab350-900

    Thread Starter: beroun

    The new paints available for download made me to obtain TDS AB350-900. The panel has VC and model should include GSE animations. Neither seem to...

    Last Post By: beroun Today, 05:56 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    PB

    Thread Starter: jankees

    any idea who was the pilot of this aircraft? jk3098 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk3099 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk3101 by JanKees Blom, on...

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 05:48 PM Go to last post
    peer01

    A "fake" DAK, but still a Three........Basler

    Thread Starter: peer01

    Don't like these "stupid" engines, nor their sound, but hey, it's still a DC-3.... Basler BT-67, with a bright livery, on a flight from...

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 03:11 PM Go to last post
    john283

    locating airport info while flying

    Thread Starter: john283

    In my previous flightsim I could click on airports nearest me and get the frequencies for ndb's, vor's, ils. I cannot find this feature in this...

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 01:40 PM Go to last post