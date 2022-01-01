Aeroplane Heaven Previews DC-3 For MSFS 2020

It's preview time!

As we are now very close to release, we thought we would show you some new preview, in-game shots of the package.

The full package includes:

C-47 with droppable paratroops. Two versions, short and long "hedgehog" exhausts.

We have depicted "That's All Brother" - Lead ship "D-Day" and L4, the aircraft that carried Lt. Winters and the first sticks of 101st Airborne "Easy Company" on the eve of the invasion, now famously known as "The Band of Brothers".

DC-3 Left Pax door

DC-3 Right Pax door

DC-3 Pax/Cargo configuration

DC-3 Cargo configuration

Liveries

American Airlines

Delta Airlines

United Airlines

Pan American Airways

Air France

Ansett ANA

BEA

BUA

Buffalo Airways

ICELANDAIR

KLM

OLYMPIC Airways

SABENA

Swissair

TAA

Tranzamazonica Airlianes

VARIG

Source

