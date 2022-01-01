Aeroplane Heaven Previews DC-3 for MSFS 2020

It's preview time!
As we are now very close to release, we thought we would show you some new preview, in-game shots of the package.
The full package includes:
C-47 with droppable paratroops. Two versions, short and long "hedgehog" exhausts.
We have depicted "That's All Brother" - Lead ship "D-Day" and L4, the aircraft that carried Lt. Winters and the first sticks of 101st Airborne "Easy Company" on the eve of the invasion, now famously known as "The Band of Brothers".
- DC-3 Left Pax door
- DC-3 Right Pax door
- DC-3 Pax/Cargo configuration
- DC-3 Cargo configuration
Liveries
- American Airlines
- Delta Airlines
- United Airlines
- Pan American Airways
- Air France
- Ansett ANA
- BEA
- BUA
- Buffalo Airways
- ICELANDAIR
- KLM
- OLYMPIC Airways
- SABENA
- Swissair
- TAA
- Tranzamazonica Airlianes
- VARIG