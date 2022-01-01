  • Hard Deck Simulations - Functional Aircraft Carrier for MSFS v1.7

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-14-2022 02:53 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Hard Deck Simulations - Functional Aircraft Carrier for MSFS

    Changelog v1.7

    • Carriers now have lights at night
    • Support ships now have landable surfaces
    • All carriers have ILS at 111.50
    • Aircraft will be held still at full power before launch

    About Functional Aircraft Carrier For MSFS

    Hard Deck Simulations has launched the first functional aircraft carrier for Microsoft's Flight Simulator. The addon includes aircraft carriers as scenery as well as software which connects to MSFS to simulate catapults and arrestor cables.

    The addon features 5 detailed Nimitz Class aircraft carriers placed around the world. The carriers feature Physically Based Rendering (PBR) materials to take advantage of MSFS’s new rendering image. The carriers have animated radar dishes and static aircraft and vehicles parked on deck. The addon allows for aircraft to be spawned directly on the carriers.

    Hard Deck Simulations - Functional Aircraft Carrier for MSFS

    To enable simulated catapults and arrestor cables Hard Deck Simulations includes their “Carrier Module” software. The Carrier Module runs in the background of MSFS. The Carrier Module automatically calculates the catapult launch speed needed to propel the aircraft off the deck as well as the force needed to capture the aircraft upon landing. The module also enables tailhook animations for aircraft that have them, which currently do not have a key binding in MSFS.

    Hard Deck Simulations - Functional Aircraft Carrier for MSFS

    HDS notes that there are several limitations in the current SDK which prevents some desired features to be implemented. These include the ability to spawn dynamic carriers and make them move, deck animations, as well as several other features. The develop plans to update the addon as the SDK matures.

    Hard Deck Simulations - Functional Aircraft Carrier for MSFS

    Purchase Hard Deck Simulations - Functional Aircraft Carrier for MSFS

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design eagle dynamics ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsx germany guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    peer01

    A "fake" DAK, but still a Three........Basler

    Thread Starter: peer01

    Don't like these "stupid" engines, nor their sound, but hey, it's still a DC-3.... Basler BT-67, with a bright livery, on a flight from...

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 03:11 PM Go to last post
    john283

    locating airport info while flying

    Thread Starter: john283

    In my previous flightsim I could click on airports nearest me and get the frequencies for ndb's, vor's, ils. I cannot find this feature in this...

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 01:40 PM Go to last post
    roypaglia

    A320 FBW distance and eta to waypoint

    Thread Starter: roypaglia

    Hi all. Recently in the past couple of weeks a problem in A320 fbw. The distance to waypoint is showing and calculating properly and updating at...

    Last Post By: roypaglia Today, 01:30 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    PB

    Thread Starter: jankees

    any idea who was the pilot of this aircraft? jk3098 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk3099 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk3101 by JanKees Blom, on...

    Last Post By: sfgarland Today, 12:48 PM Go to last post