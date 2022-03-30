DC Designs Announces Concorde Release Date

Concorde work continues with even more dials, knobs, buttons, switches and animated drums! We have now added the selector dials that control just how much fuel is transferred into which tanks each time, allowing fine control of Concorde's Centre of Gravity when in flight. This is not only important for obvious balance reasons, but also for when using the automatic fuel-transfer system, for which it then controls how much fuel to transfer each time to maintain the aircraft's balance without the user having to worry about it.

The hydraulic system is running well, with multi-selectable set-ups for blue, yellow and green systems (although not all three will have any effect on Concorde, they were there for redundancy purposes in the real airplane ) and the electrical system is linked in with everything else. There is basically too much to list here so I won't bore you all with it, it's enough to say that with the projection gauges now being finished off / refined, Concorde is finally fully functional, and work on the manual and final flight testing will begin next week. At the same time, a single copy of Concorde will be sent to YouTuber and commercial pilot CorporatePilotDad, who will perform the first preview of Concorde while also helping us to test her prior to the launch day. Further preview copies will then be released to selected previewers in the days following. Those receiving preview copies have already been contacted or had it confirmed that they will.

For those of you wondering, Concorde's launch day is March 30th, 2022.

