  • DC Designs Announces Concorde Release Date

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-14-2022 02:11 PM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    DC Designs Announces Concorde Release Date

    Concorde work continues with even more dials, knobs, buttons, switches and animated drums! We have now added the selector dials that control just how much fuel is transferred into which tanks each time, allowing fine control of Concorde's Centre of Gravity when in flight. This is not only important for obvious balance reasons, but also for when using the automatic fuel-transfer system, for which it then controls how much fuel to transfer each time to maintain the aircraft's balance without the user having to worry about it.

    DC Designs Announces Concorde Release Date

    The hydraulic system is running well, with multi-selectable set-ups for blue, yellow and green systems (although not all three will have any effect on Concorde, they were there for redundancy purposes in the real airplane ) and the electrical system is linked in with everything else. There is basically too much to list here so I won't bore you all with it, it's enough to say that with the projection gauges now being finished off / refined, Concorde is finally fully functional, and work on the manual and final flight testing will begin next week. At the same time, a single copy of Concorde will be sent to YouTuber and commercial pilot CorporatePilotDad, who will perform the first preview of Concorde while also helping us to test her prior to the launch day. Further preview copies will then be released to selected previewers in the days following. Those receiving preview copies have already been contacted or had it confirmed that they will.

    For those of you wondering, Concorde's launch day is March 30th, 2022.

    DC Designs Announces Concorde Release Date

    DC Designs Announces Concorde Release Date

    Source
    Latest Development Update For DC Designs Concorde For MSFS

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx germany guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs navigraph norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    peer01

    A "fake" DAK, but still a Three........Basler

    Thread Starter: peer01

    Don't like these "stupid" engines, nor their sound, but hey, it's still a DC-3.... Basler BT-67, with a bright livery, on a flight from...

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 03:11 PM Go to last post
    john283

    locating airport info while flying

    Thread Starter: john283

    In my previous flightsim I could click on airports nearest me and get the frequencies for ndb's, vor's, ils. I cannot find this feature in this...

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 01:40 PM Go to last post
    roypaglia

    A320 FBW distance and eta to waypoint

    Thread Starter: roypaglia

    Hi all. Recently in the past couple of weeks a problem in A320 fbw. The distance to waypoint is showing and calculating properly and updating at...

    Last Post By: roypaglia Today, 01:30 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    PB

    Thread Starter: jankees

    any idea who was the pilot of this aircraft? jk3098 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk3099 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk3101 by JanKees Blom, on...

    Last Post By: sfgarland Today, 12:48 PM Go to last post