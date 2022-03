Norway And Canada Coastlines Morphing Effects Fix MSFS

The function of these mods is to fix morphing effects visible along coastlines. Coastlines have been reshaped using high res data and adapted to avoid terrain morphing. The mod do not alter terrain mesh other than those along the coastlines. Negligible frame rates impact.

Purchase Taburet - Norway Coastlines Morphing Effects Fix

Purchase Taburet - Canada Coastlines Morphing Effects Fix

See other Taburet scenery for MSFS 2020