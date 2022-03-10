IndiaFoxtEcho - T-45C Goshawk for MSFS v1.2.4 Released

Changelog v1.2.4

Minor update to support pure TACAN (non-VORTAC) stations and bug fixes.

Removed obsolete Javascript code for HUD collimation

Removed unused Javascript code for Flight Director functions

Removed unused Javascript code for Boeing FMA

Removed unused code for vertical speed indicator

Added partial support for true TACAN STATION (Bearing and distance)*

Reworked in-cockpit mouse areas for proper TACAN support

Fixed minor bug in ADI mode commanded heading cue

Fixed minor bug in HSI PLAN mode

Fixed minor bugs in sound package

Added missing radio tuning, TACAN tuning and remove before flight ribbons sound effects

* - NOTE: TACAN panel will still behave primarily as a NAV2 receiver, however if tuned to a TACAN station (not a VORTAC) avionics will now display bearing and distance from the station. CDI information for true TACAN station may not be correctly supported at the moment.

About the IndiaFoxtTecho T-45 Goshawk

The McDonnell Douglas (now Boeing) T-45 Goshawk is a highly modified version of the British BAE Systems Hawk land-based training jet aircraft. Manufactured by McDonnell Douglas (now Boeing) and British Aerospace (now BAE Systems), the T-45 is used by the United States Navy as an aircraft carrier-capable trainer.

The T-45 Goshawk has its origins in the mid-1970s, during which time the U.S. Navy formally commenced its search for a new jet trainer aircraft to serve as a single replacement for both its T-2 Buckeye and A-4 Skyhawk trainers.During 1978, the VTXTS advanced trainer program to meet this need was formally launched by the U.S. Navy. An Anglo-American team, comprising British aviation manufacturer British Aerospace (BAe) and American aircraft company McDonnell Douglas (MDC), decided to submit their proposal for a navalised version of the land-based BAE Systems Hawk trainer.

