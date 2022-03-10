IndiaFoxtEcho - T-45C Goshawk for MSFS v1.2.4 Released

Changelog v1.2.4
Minor update to support pure TACAN (non-VORTAC) stations and bug fixes.
- Removed obsolete Javascript code for HUD collimation
- Removed unused Javascript code for Flight Director functions
- Removed unused Javascript code for Boeing FMA
- Removed unused code for vertical speed indicator
- Added partial support for true TACAN STATION (Bearing and distance)*
- Reworked in-cockpit mouse areas for proper TACAN support
- Fixed minor bug in ADI mode commanded heading cue
- Fixed minor bug in HSI PLAN mode
- Fixed minor bugs in sound package
- Added missing radio tuning, TACAN tuning and remove before flight ribbons sound effects
* - NOTE: TACAN panel will still behave primarily as a NAV2 receiver, however if tuned to a TACAN station (not a VORTAC) avionics will now display bearing and distance from the station. CDI information for true TACAN station may not be correctly supported at the moment.
About the IndiaFoxtTecho T-45 Goshawk
The McDonnell Douglas (now Boeing) T-45 Goshawk is a highly modified version of the British BAE Systems Hawk land-based training jet aircraft. Manufactured by McDonnell Douglas (now Boeing) and British Aerospace (now BAE Systems), the T-45 is used by the United States Navy as an aircraft carrier-capable trainer.
The T-45 Goshawk has its origins in the mid-1970s, during which time the U.S. Navy formally commenced its search for a new jet trainer aircraft to serve as a single replacement for both its T-2 Buckeye and A-4 Skyhawk trainers.During 1978, the VTXTS advanced trainer program to meet this need was formally launched by the U.S. Navy. An Anglo-American team, comprising British aviation manufacturer British Aerospace (BAe) and American aircraft company McDonnell Douglas (MDC), decided to submit their proposal for a navalised version of the land-based BAE Systems Hawk trainer.
