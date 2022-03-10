  • FlyTampa Toronto MSFS V1.1 Released

    Nels_Anderson
    FlyTampa Toronto MSFS V1.1 Released

    Changelog

    • Fixed PAPI lights
    • Fixed windsocks
    • Added passengers to T1 front section
    • Added dashed parking lines (A/B)
    • Added landside road traffic
    • Relabeled deicing pad signs
    • Added static deicing trucks
    • Added star to world map
    • Added airline parking codes
    • Changed runways open/close setup.
    • Updated hotel and office logos
    • Adjusted Skylink train speed
    • Evened out terrain mounds
    • Changed exclusion code for LVFR static

    Lester B. Pearson International Airport, branded as Toronto Pearson International Airport, is the main international airport serving Toronto, its metropolitan area, and its surrounding region known as the Golden Horseshoe.

    Source

    Check out the review here by FilbertFlies who summed up the scenery as an absolute masterpiece:

    FlightSim.Com - Review: FlyTampa - Toronto Pearson Airport for MSFS 2020

    If you're an X-Plane user and like the look of Toronto, why not head on over to the flightsim.com store and check out the Toronto scenery by Globall Art:

    Globall Art - CYYZ Toronto Airport for X-Plane - FlightSim.Com Store

