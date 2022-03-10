FlyTampa Toronto MSFS V1.1 Released

Changelog
- Fixed PAPI lights
- Fixed windsocks
- Added passengers to T1 front section
- Added dashed parking lines (A/B)
- Added landside road traffic
- Relabeled deicing pad signs
- Added static deicing trucks
- Added star to world map
- Added airline parking codes
- Changed runways open/close setup.
- Updated hotel and office logos
- Adjusted Skylink train speed
- Evened out terrain mounds
- Changed exclusion code for LVFR static
Lester B. Pearson International Airport, branded as Toronto Pearson International Airport, is the main international airport serving Toronto, its metropolitan area, and its surrounding region known as the Golden Horseshoe.
