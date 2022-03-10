FlyTampa Toronto MSFS V1.1 Released

Changelog

Fixed PAPI lights

Fixed windsocks

Added passengers to T1 front section

Added dashed parking lines (A/B)

Added landside road traffic

Relabeled deicing pad signs

Added static deicing trucks

Added star to world map

Added airline parking codes

Changed runways open/close setup.

Updated hotel and office logos

Adjusted Skylink train speed

Evened out terrain mounds

Changed exclusion code for LVFR static

Lester B. Pearson International Airport, branded as Toronto Pearson International Airport, is the main international airport serving Toronto, its metropolitan area, and its surrounding region known as the Golden Horseshoe.

