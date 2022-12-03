Boundless Releases Lasham Airfield For X-Plane 11

Our highly popular Lasham Airfield scenery has been released onto our own store! As the final resting place for many large airliners, it's a must have addition to any simmers scenery collection!

Due to lots of clever optimisation - we've been able to go all out on the details - this is an exciting one! Take a look!

Features

Full PBR HD custom ground textures

HD 15cm Ortho (2020 imagery)

Custom HD 3D Trees & Forests

3D volumetric grass

Full PBR HD custom buildings

Fully accurate custom night lighting

Fully accurate ground markings, including accurately modelled cracks / wear & tear

Full Traffic Global compatibility

Custom static & animated ground vehicles

Thousands of accurately placed objects and textures

Optional custom HD static aircraft (GA & Airliner)

Optional scrapped aircraft models

Excellent FPS

