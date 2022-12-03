Boundless Releases Lasham Airfield For X-Plane 11

Our highly popular Lasham Airfield scenery has been released onto our own store! As the final resting place for many large airliners, it's a must have addition to any simmers scenery collection!
Due to lots of clever optimisation - we've been able to go all out on the details - this is an exciting one! Take a look!
Features
- Full PBR HD custom ground textures
- HD 15cm Ortho (2020 imagery)
- Custom HD 3D Trees & Forests
- 3D volumetric grass
- Full PBR HD custom buildings
- Fully accurate custom night lighting
- Fully accurate ground markings, including accurately modelled cracks / wear & tear
- Full Traffic Global compatibility
- Custom static & animated ground vehicles
- Thousands of accurately placed objects and textures
- Optional custom HD static aircraft (GA & Airliner)
- Optional scrapped aircraft models
- Excellent FPS