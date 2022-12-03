  • Boundless Releases Lasham Airfield For X-Plane 11

    Nels_Anderson
    Boundless Releases Lasham Airfield For X-Plane 11

    Our highly popular Lasham Airfield scenery has been released onto our own store! As the final resting place for many large airliners, it's a must have addition to any simmers scenery collection!

    Due to lots of clever optimisation - we've been able to go all out on the details - this is an exciting one! Take a look!

    Features

    • Full PBR HD custom ground textures
    • HD 15cm Ortho (2020 imagery)
    • Custom HD 3D Trees & Forests
    • 3D volumetric grass
    • Full PBR HD custom buildings
    • Fully accurate custom night lighting
    • Fully accurate ground markings, including accurately modelled cracks / wear & tear
    • Full Traffic Global compatibility
    • Custom static & animated ground vehicles
    • Thousands of accurately placed objects and textures
    • Optional custom HD static aircraft (GA & Airliner)
    • Optional scrapped aircraft models
    • Excellent FPS

