  • FS Academy - Voyager v1.6 Now Available

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-11-2022 05:45 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    FS Academy - Voyager Major Update

    Changelog v1.6

    • Fixed Canandaigua landing trigger
    • Leg selection screen and saving fixes
    • Improved UI and imagery
    • Multiplayer enabled
    • Charts added to manual
    • Toolbar adjustments

    About Voyager

    Take in our breath-taking world by embarking on a series of 7 Bush Trips across some of the most iconic locations. Cruise past the skyscrapers of NYC, gaze deep into the Grand Canyon and try not to get wet as you circle Niagara Falls, taking full advantage of the fantastic USA World scenery in MSFS.

    FS Academy - Voyager Major Update

    Commence your bush trip and choose your own weather, season and time of day.

    Or load one of the included Voyager flight plans to choose another aircraft. Fully flexible!

    Built by a real airline captain, these authentically constructed routes take you around the globe to discover the wonders that await you, complete with authentic Jeppesen Charts to show you the way.

    Get up close and personal at low level and see the glorious Earth never before presented with such incredible detail in a Flight Simulator. Find your way by looking out the window, steering headings, stopwatch in hand.

    Turn the pages of the expansive manual to learn more about altimetry, cruising levels, weather reports and much more!

    FS Academy - Voyager Major Update

    The Alps

    Embark upon a journey through the Austrian, Swiss and French Alps. Starting at scenic Innsbruck, keep an eye out for glaciers as you cruise through deep valleys between the magnificent mountain peaks. Tour Zurich and Geneva before heading into France towards Paul Richard race circuit.

    560 nm

    Canary Islands

    The volcanic Canary Islands are a hugely popular winter sun destination. Take a tour around Lanzarote with its Martian landscape before making several crossings between these stunning islands. Circle the impressive Mt Teide of Tenerife and discover these islands like never before.

    500 nm

    Florida Keys

    Pass alongside the impressive Cape Canaveral and track the Florida coast over Fort Lauderdale, downtown Miami, the Ocean Reef Club and then follow the Florida Keys to Key West.

    335 nm

    The Gold Coast

    The Australian Gold Coast is a major destination for people the world over. Famed for its expansive beaches. Circle around Sydney and take in the iconic skyline.

    450 nm

    NYC to Toronto

    Leave the bustling New York City up the Hudson to embark on a cross country adventure taking you through glorious green countryside dotted with towns and cities. View the spectacular Niagara Falls from a new vantage point before making the border crossing to Canada.

    510 nm

    New Zealand

    Tour the beautiful North Island of New Zealand. With relatively quiet skies and plenty of open space, head North to South over this marvellously varied countryside. Complete with coastline, mountain ranges and major cities. Kia Ora!

    490 nm

    FS Academy - Voyager Major Update

    LA to Bryce Canyon

    Cross the stunning landscapes spanning Nevada, Arizona and Utah on this memorable journey out of LA. Pass the scorching heat of Death Valley, the vibrant sprawl of Las Vegas, look deep into the iconic Grand Canyon and complete your journey at Bryce Canyon.

    690 nm

    You won't get this experience cruising at FL380!

    It's a wonderful world, and it's waiting for you...

    FS Academy - Voyager Major Update

    FlightSim.Com Store Customer Updates

    If you already bought this product from the FlightSim.Com Store getting the update is easy. Just login to your store account and click on "My Account". There you will find download links for all your purchases which you can use at any time. Just download this product again to get the latest version.

    Purchase FS Academy - Voyager

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design eagle dynamics ebook f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsx germany guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs navigraph night3d orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    beroun

    Tds ab350-900

    Thread Starter: beroun

    The new paints available for download made me to obtain TDS AB350-900. The panel has VC and model should include GSE animations. Neither seem to...

    Last Post By: Capt_Flappers Today, 05:49 PM Go to last post
    foosie

    Can I reinstall MSFS VIII?

    Thread Starter: foosie

    I've never had a problem with Crashing to the Desktop since MSFS was released. Now, after updating to MSFS VIII I can barely make it through the load...

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 05:26 PM Go to last post
    agathosdaimon

    FSTraffic unable to install in windows 10 - any advice?

    Thread Starter: agathosdaimon

    Hi i have fs2000pro installed and running fine in windows 10. however FSTraffic, which i really wanted to add, which i bought from ebay, wont...

    Last Post By: jacilore Today, 05:11 PM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: MSFS 2020 March 10th, 2022 Development Update

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?23900-MSFS-2020-March-10th-2022-Development-Update

    Last Post By: JSkorna Today, 04:14 PM Go to last post