FeelThere - OMDB - Dubai Airport For MSFS 2020

    Primary international airport serving United Arab Emirates, and is the world's busiest airport by international passenger traffic. OMDB is one of the busiest cargo airports in the world and also the busiest for Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 movements.

    The Dubai model features custom animated jetways as well as custom modeled buildings with high resolution PBR textures. The airport follows the real world terrain slopes and it is enhanced with airport lighting. The developer included custom taxi signs with emissive lighting.

    It's the airport with the highest average number of passengers per flight. DXB handled 88 million passengers and 2.65 million tonnes of cargo and registered 409,493 aircraft movements in 2017 only.

    T3 is the second largest building in the world by floorspace and the largest airport terminal in the world. Emirates Airline has its hub airport in Dubai International and has their own terminal 3 with 3 concourses.

    The Concourse A of Terminal 3 is dedicated to the giant Airbus A380 aircraft. It opened in 2013 for this purpose. Imagine how big an airport might be to ensure the simultaneous boarding of more than 800 passengers. The aircraft capacity forces to provide the best airport services to the clients. The airport uses underground trains and tunnels to connect Concourse A to the other parts of the building.

    Features

    • Modeled buildings with high resolution PBR textures
    • Custom animated jetways
    • Airport follows real world terrain slope
    • Enhanced airport lighting
    • Custom taxi signs with emissive lighting

