Drzewiecki Design – KRNT Renton MSFS

    Renton Municipal Airport (IATA: RNT, ICAO: KRNT, FAA LID: RNT) is a public-use airport located in Renton, a city in King County, Washington, United States. The airport was renamed Clayton Scott Field in 2005. The airport's northern boundary is Lake Washington and the Will Rogers-Wiley Post Memorial Seaplane Base. Renton Airport has a floating dock and a launching ramp for conversion from wheeled landings to water takeoffs and landings. The airport is owned by the City of Renton and is a general aviation airport that serves Renton and other nearby communities. It provides regional aviation services for air charter, air taxi, corporate, business, and recreational flyers. It is included in the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems for 2017–2021, in which it is categorized as a regional reliever facility. The airport is located approximately 12 miles southeast of downtown Seattle near the south end of Lake Washington. US Customs service is available for both floatplane and wheeled aircraft arriving by water or by land.

    Renton Airport is adjacent to the Boeing Renton Factory and is the initial point of departure for airplanes produced in that facility. The Boeing Company's Renton, Washington Factory is a facility where the 737 MAX 7, 737 MAX 8, 737 MAX 9, and 737 MAX 10 models are built. The floor space covered is 1.1 million square feet (102,000 square meters). The Boeing Renton Factory is built on land reclaimed by the lowering of the level of Lake Washington in 1916. From 1916 until 1936 it belonged to the family of Pioneer Washington Coal Industrialist Charles H. Burnett for whom Burnett Avenue and Burnett Park in Renton are named. Burnett acquired the land intending to use it for coal storage and shipment. Amy Louise Burnett Bond, Charles Burnett's daughter, whose mother died young, was raised by Mr. and Mrs. Howard Cranston Potter as the foster sister and godmother of Bertha Potter (Mrs. William Boeing). The Burnett family operated the land as a hay farm. In 1936 Amy Burnett Bond transferred the property back to the state government. It was still mostly semi swamp economically marginal and would cost millions to improve.

    The property was then transferred by the State of Washington to the federal government at the start of World War II. The Navy Department established an aircraft factory there for the production of the Boeing PBB Sea Ranger flying boat. This order was canceled, however, to free the factory for the production of the Boeing B-29 Superfortress, the factory being transferred to the Army in exchange for use of the North American Aviation Kansas City factory for the production of land based North American B-25 Mitchells for the US Marine Corps as PBJ-1s.

    In the Boeing Renton Factory, the following aircraft were built: B-29 (>1000), C-97 (~1000), Boeing 707/KC-135 (>1000), Boeing 727 (almost 2000), Boeing 737 (11000 and growing), Boeing 747 (3 refurbished) and Boeing 757 (>1000).

    Renton Municipal Airport covers an area of 170 acres (69 ha) at an elevation of 32 feet (9.8 m) above mean sea level. It has one runway designated 16/34 with asphalt and concrete surface measuring 5,382 by 200 feet (1,640 m × 61 m). In 2016, the airport had 122,908 aircraft operations, an average of 337 per day: 98% general aviation, 1% air taxi, <1% scheduled commercial, and <1% military. In July 2017, there were 337 aircraft based at this airport: 243 single-engine, 13 multi-engine, 4 jet, and 8 helicopters.

    Features

    • A high-quality model of KRNT Renton Municipal Airport, featuring extensive details throughout the whole airport area, FPS-friendly design, with epic night textures, dynamic lighting, and supreme PBR materials
    • High definition mesh including exact runway profile
    • Fully modeled Boeing Renton Factory with an animated assembly line, where you can see by yourself how 737s are made
    • Custom-animated people, vehicles, and trains
    • Sound engineered specifically for this product for ultimate immersion
    • Fully compatible with Seattle Landmarks MSFS by Drzewiecki Design

